Third man sentenced following years-long investigation into Utica drug trafficking ring

The last of three men arrested following a years-long investigation into a Utica drug-trafficking conspiracy was sentenced Thursday to over eight years in prison, according to court records.

Vennie Coleman, 38, of Utica, was sentenced in federal court in Syracuse to 97 months in federal prison with four years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to court records.

Coleman was arrested in July 2019 alongside Frank Hunter and Taki Johnson, both of Utica, following a multi-agency investigation dating back to March 2017 into the trafficking of cocaine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, prosecutors with the federal Department of Justice said in a statement last month.

The investigation used a combination of search warrants, wiretapping and controlled purchases to uncover a supply chain of drugs between Hunter, Johnson and Coleman that were later sold in the Utica-Rome area, authorities stated in court records.

Each were indicted in October 2019 on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and six counts of money laundering. Coleman pleaded guilty to the first count in October 2021, admitting to distributing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl with Johnson and Hunter from July 2018 to July 2019, according to court records.

Johnson and Hunter also pleaded guilty to the first count in separate appearances, and were sentenced earlier this year, court records state.

On Thursday, Coleman also forfeited $36,100, prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

Judge Glenn T. Suddaby recommended Coleman participate in substance abuse treatment, as well as be placed in a facility close to his family in Utica, court records state.

