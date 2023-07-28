Third man sentenced for Lebanon burglary

Jul. 28—The final member of a trio who burglarized a Lebanon woman's home has been convicted.

Tyler S. Lowers, 38, pleaded guilty this month to burglary as a level 4 felony.

Boone Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid sentenced him to four years with the Indiana Department of Correction. The first two will be served through Boone County Community Corrections, while the remaining two are to be served on supervised probation, according to court records.

Lowers, the only one of the three with a valid driver's license, drove to the secluded home off of Ind. 39 on the city's north side in March 2022. The homeowner returned home that day and found a U-Haul truck full of her belongings parked in her driveway.

Authorities found the trio thumping around in the woman's house, according to a probable cause affidavit. They had come with crow bars and bolt cutters and were all wearing gloves, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies Nicholas Zuranski and Chris Ridgeway reported.

Ridgeway heard thumping in the house and entered to find Rusher, who claimed he was cleaning the house out for a man who bought it, according to court records.

The woman found some of her belongings scattered about and broken and her mail bagged by the front door, according to the affidavit. Police searched the trio and found collectible and foreign coins belonging to the woman and her father, and they found additional property belonging to her in the truck, according to the affidavit.

Dustin Rusher, 39, pleaded guilty to burglary in March and was sentenced to nine years with the DOC. Three are to be executed in prison and six are suspended, with three of them served on probation after prison. But he may apply to have the sentence shortened if he successfully completes an addiction recovery program.

William Keatts, 43, pleaded guilty to burglary last year and was sentenced to four years with the DOC, all of them to be executed.