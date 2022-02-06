Third member of Pagan’s biker gang arrested in Keys over drugs and weapons, deputies say

A third Key West member of a notorious motorcycle gang was arrested Sunday after he was found with a gun and drugs, authorities said.

Ryan Alan St. Clair was taken into custody at the Bahia Honda Bridge on the Overseas Highway and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office. The 29-year-old from DeLand, Florida is the third member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club to be apprehended in the Keys this year.

The Pagan’s Motorcycle Club is described by the U.S. Justice Department as an outlaw motorcycle gang linked to violent crimes and trafficking of drugs and weapons, authorities previously noted.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that they responded to a call regarding a suspicious person underneath the bridge at 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they found St. Clair there alone wearing a Pagan’s sweater and baseball hat — with two knives visible on his hip. St. Clair told police he slept under the bridge after getting into an argument with his girlfriend.

Police then searched St. Clair and found two knives, a 9mm handgun, a stun gun, two grams of cocaine, four grams of Molly, and eight grams of marijuana. He was arrested and taken to jail.

“I want to thank the Deputies involved in this case for their good work in removing this criminal and illegal contraband from our streets,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

Police noted they now have arrested three other Pagan members, two of them within the past two weeks.

Austin Christopher Reynolds of Key West was taken into custody Thursday. The 26-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Several days earlier, Justin August Meyer of Key West was arrested Jan. 27 after police obtained a search warrant for the 31-year-old’s home and charged him with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.