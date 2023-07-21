Third Navy sailor sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in deadly street racing crash in Norfolk

The third and final Navy sailor involved in a deadly street racing crash was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court for involuntary manslaughter.

Jamal Tyreek Jones, 26, was sentenced to one and a half years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a Chesapeake Boulevard crash in 2020 that left 59-year-old Lester Van Toliver dead. Two co-defendants, Kylan Treonte Anderson-Jackson and Joshua Owen Spence, both 23, were sentenced last month to three active years and one active year, respectively. All three were Navy sailors at the time of the crash.

According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, on April 5, 2020, a woman was driving west on Bunsen Court in the Norview area with Toliver in the front passenger seat. The woman’s vehicle crossed Chesapeake Boulevard toward Middleton Place when Anderson-Jackson’s vehicle crashed into hers, striking the passenger side of her vehicle. Anderson-Jackson, Spence, and Jones — all in separate vehicles — had been driving southbound at a speed of at least 70mph across three lanes of traffic when the collision happened.

Anderson-Jackson’s vehicle and the woman’s vehicle both ran off the road into nearby bushes before coming to rest. Toliver died from his injuries.

“After Mr. Anderson-Jackson was arrested, he confessed in an interview with investigators that he was racing the co-defendants well over the 40 miles per hour speed limit,” reads a press release from the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Anderson-Jackson pleaded guilty on Dec. 5, 2022, to involuntary manslaughter, felony racing resulting in serious bodily injury, and reckless driving. Judge Tasha D. Scott sentenced him on June 2, 2023, to three active years in prison with an additional eight years suspended on the condition of five years of good behavior and three years of supervised probation.

Spence pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2022, to involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor racing. He was sentenced to one active year in prison with an additional five years suspended on the condition that he complete three years of good behavior and one year of supervised probation.

Jones pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2022, to involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor racing. Judge Robert B. Rigney sentenced him to one and a half active years in prison with an additional three and a half years suspended on the condition that Mr. Jones complete two years of good behavior.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com