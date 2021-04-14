Third night of protests after Daunte Wright shooting

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota saw a third night of protests on Tuesday night. The protests follow the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. The white police officer who shot him and the city's police chief resigned Tuesday. (April 14)

