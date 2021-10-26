'Third-offense DUI' suspects tells police

Oct. 26—GREENUP — A DUI suspect ironically crashed his Camry outside a liquor store Saturday night, running from the scene with a dog, according to court records.

The crash happened in the area of ABC Liquor along Diederich Boulevard in Russell, records show. A 911 caller told officers they saw the suspect, 31-year-old Austin H. Behrens, running from the scene with a dog running beside him, a citation states.

Russell Police tracked Behrens down to Red Devil Lane, records show.

When asked why he was running, the citation states Behrens replied, "I'm a third-offense DUI."

Officers immediately smelled the booze on Behrens during a frisk for safety, records show. After failing a field sobriety test, police took him into custody, records show.

Behrens has been charged with fourth-offense DUI (a felony), third-offense driving on a license suspended due to DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain insurance.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com