Third Olympian tests positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo

One of Serbia’s five-member rowing team tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan, an official said Sunday. This is the third visiting Olympian to test positive for the virus ahead of the games, which are set to begin later this month.

Why it matters: Japan's government has faced heavy criticism for deciding to host the Olympic Games in spite of rising cases.

A member of Uganda's Olympic team tested positive on arrival in June, followed by a second member confirmed as having the virus days later.

Details: The unidentified Serbian athlete was sent to a medical facility, while the other four members of the rowing team were isolated in a separate facility in Tokyo, per Reuters.

The athlete was found to have the virus during an antigen test conducted at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

State of play: According to Reuters, Tokyo confirmed 716 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the highest increase in more than five weeks.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced in June that all public viewing during the Olympic Games had been canceled.

