Third Operation Unity nets 17 illegal firearms, 20 felony suspect arrests in Linden

Columbus police located 17 illegally possessed firearms and arrested 20 suspects wanted for felonies during a targeted 18-hour enforcement effort in Linden.

The operation, which ran from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, was the third such enforcement effort in the city this year. Columbus police focused on the Linden neighborhood in "response to violent crime trends" and were focused "to remove violent felons, firearms and narcotics from the streets," police said in a release.

The effort resulted in 20 felony suspects being arrested and the recovery of 17 illegal firearms, including one firearm that was found in a grassy area of an area park. Police also served 13 search warrants, recovered four stolen vehicles and found two children who were previously reported missing.

According to the release, police also recovered more than 26 grams of cocaine, 176 pills and more than $15,000 in cash.

The release said police also worked with community liaison officers and community leaders to spread awareness about the potential dangers of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve.

Operation Unity efforts involve targeted enforcement in a specific area of the community as a response to concerns. The first operation focused on an area of the city's East Side while the second spanned a portion of the Hilltop and Franklinton on the West Side.

As part of the holistic approach to Operation Unity, wraparound services are provided by the CARE Coalition and other community organizations to provide assistance to residents.

