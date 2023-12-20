A third of Oshkosh's water service lines still to be identified for lead pipe removal. How to get a free inspection.

OSHKOSH ― The city still has a ways to go with its lead service line replacement program.

At least a third of Oshkosh’s 21,500 water service lines are still yet to be identified as the Department of Public Works hopes to have all the city’s lead pipes replaced by 2025.

Public Works Assistant Director Steve Godhe asked Oshkosh residents to take advantage of the department’s free inspection services to expedite the replacement program.

“We really want homeowners to sign up for our free inspection because we need to have this information to build our database and help us reduce the number of service lines we’ll have to replace per year starting in 2025,” said Godhe.

“There are still about 7,300 lines still unknown, so about a third of the system, and that number hasn’t been going down by a lot because it was around 9,000 when we first started.

“We just want to assure people the inspection is free, it takes about 15 minutes, we’re there when we say we’re going to be there and if we do find lead this still will not require people to do anything immediately,” he added.

The initiative comes as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of “delivering clean drinking water to families” through the removal of lead service pipes.

School report cards: Oshkosh Area School District 'met expectations' in annual student performance report cards

Environmental Protection Agency targets Oshkosh among 10 Wisconsin communities for additional resources

As such, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed all cities must remove lead fixtures within the next 10 years, targeting Oshkosh and nine other Wisconsin communities for additional resources to locate such pipes.

The goal is to finish a database of the city’s service lines by next fall so the department can eventually have all the lead lines replaced by the end of 2025.

But according to Godhe, resident response has been slow, partly in fear of the possible cost of changing home lines.

“I know the cost could be anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000, but there is the possibility for assistance in the new year; however, that hasn’t been identified as yet and like everyone else we’re still awaiting word from government in that regard,” said communications consultant for the Department of Public Works, Rachael Glaszcz.

Red Kettle campaign: Oshkosh Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing concludes with 3 days of match challenges

“We still need residents to sign up for our free inspection because even if the inspector determines they have lead service lines, they still don’t need to replace them immediately and all the inspectors do is have a quick look into the basement.

“The inspectors are not looking to see if the pipes are installed correctly, so we want to dispel some of the fears homeowners have,” she added.

Residents are asked to go online at oshkoshwater.com, click the “sign up for a free water service line inspection” tab on the right of the page and then schedule the free 15-minute inspection.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh water lead pipe removal program: How to get a free inspection