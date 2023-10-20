Third part of humanitarian aid allegedly sent to military units "disappeared"

Since the beginning of 2023, out of 9,000 verified facts about humanitarian aid delivery to the military, in more than 3,000 cases, its arrival in military units has not been confirmed.

Source: joint checks by the Anti-Smuggling and Customs Rules Violations Department of the State Customs Service of Ukraine and the Internal Audit Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote of the State Customs Service of Ukraine: "During the nine months of 2023, by joint measures, over 9,000 facts about the delivery of humanitarian aid to 200 military units have been checked. It was determined that in more than 3,000 cases, it has not been delivered to military units."

Details: Such facts were determined with the help of a special mechanism of joint control of humanitarian aid delivery to military units. The mechanism has made it possible to operatively exchange information about the confirmation of receipt of such goods by military formations and detect risky customs clearances.

Customs officials have sent to law enforcement institutions 387 reports about the facts pointing at the signs of a crime. 320 protocols about the violation of customs rules have been drawn up, in which humanitarian aid goods are the subjects of the offence.

"We are grateful to public organisations, volunteers and international donors who help Ukraine. At the same time, we stress that the import of commercial goods under the guise of humanitarian aid is a violation of current legislation and provides for criminal liability," the State Customs Service noted.

Background: Starting 1 December the organisations that plan to import humanitarian aid to Ukraine will have to register on the Automated Humanitarian Aid Registration System web platform, sign up on the website, prepare and submit a declaration, which will be sent to customs via the exchange of information.

At the same time, the petition with a request to the government to postpone the coming into force of some aspects of customs clearance and humanitarian aid records for half a year during martial law has gained the 25,000 votes needed for the petition to be considered.

