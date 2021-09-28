Third-party candidate derails Virginia governor debate between McAuliffe and Youngkin

Third-party candidate Princess Blanding derailed a gubernatorial debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Younkin, shouting from the audience and forcing moderators to take an unexpected commercial break.

Blanding, representing the Liberation Party, is on Virginia’s general election ballot alongside McAuliffe and Youngkin but was not invited on stage for Tuesday’s debate.

Several minutes into the debate, Blanding began shouting from the audience and forced the debate to pause for a full minute before moderator Chuck Todd of NBC said there would be a commercial break.

IN VIRGINIA GOVERNOR’S RACE, GOP SEES HARBINGER OF 2022 SUCCESS

Third-party #VAgov candidate Princess Blanding interrupts the governor's debate live on @NBCWashington and begins heckling the stage, leading @ChuckTodd to call for security and toss to a commercial break.



What a mess. pic.twitter.com/HYErNGcIFJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 28, 2021

Blanding said her absence from the debate stage was racism.

“I have every right to be up here. What you’re trying to do is — this is voter suppression,” Blanding shouted.

Another person in the crowd yelled, “This is Jim Crow!”

#VaGov debate went to commercial after third part candidate Princess Blanding and her supporters interrupted pic.twitter.com/nJ6VnHcnLV — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) September 28, 2021

Protester is Princess Blanding, libertarian candidate on the ballot. She is continuing her tirade about not being allowed on the debate stage. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/Bt7eSjU2KN — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) September 28, 2021



Tuesday’s debate is the second and last debate between McAuliffe and Youngkin before the Nov. 2 election. Early voting has already begun.

Story continues

McAuliffe is a former governor of Virginia seeking a second, nonconsecutive term. Youngkin is a first-time candidate and a former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group private equity firm.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The debate was sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, Northern Virginia Community College, Capital One, NBC4 Washington, and Telemundo 44.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Virginia, Election, Campaigns, Glenn Youngkin, Terry McAuliffe

Original Author: Emily Brooks

Original Location: Third-party candidate derails Virginia governor debate between McAuliffe and Youngkin