Third-party investigators set to examine site of Grand Forks apartment complex fire

Feb. 21—GRAND FORKS — The cause of an apartment fire that displaced the residents of 92 units remains under active investigation by the Grand Forks Fire Department, and an insurance company will bring in third-party investigators on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Grand Forks Deputy Fire Marshal Rod Freitag said he's not at liberty to say when residents might be able to move back into their homes, or when the cause of the fire will be announced.

The fire department responded to a fire alarm around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at The Kensington Place Apartments at 2303 27th Ave. South, where they discovered heavy smoke and fire on the third floor of the building, according to a release from the department. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The complex is a Y-shaped building with a communal hub in the center. The fire was discovered in the attic portion of that central communal area, Freitag said. Although no units were burned by the fire, Freitag said most residents will not be able to return until electrical, heating and other systems are turned back on.

"The building isn't habitable until you slowly put things back online," Freitag said. "Even if (a unit is) undamaged, it can be affected by systems, and you want to get those systems back up and running."

It was unclear exactly how many people were displaced by the fire as of Wednesday afternoon. However, also on Wednesday, about 20 people and five pets were staying in a shelter at the Alerus Center set up by American Red Cross responders.

Kimberly Vosseteig, executive director of the Red Cross serving eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, said Red Cross volunteers were on the scene of the fire within hours.

Initially, 23 people left without a place to stay took shelter at the Alerus, but a few have "checked out" in the days since the fire as they found other lodgings. The Alerus Center shelter will be operational until Monday, when other events in the space are planned, but the Red Cross will continue to house and assist displaced residents as long as needed, Vosseteig said.

For Red Cross volunteers on the scene, the chance to connect with displaced residents has been humbling.

"It was absolutely the worst day of their life, you know?" Vosseteig said. "Being able to be involved in that, to listen to the stories and learn more about these families, especially their animals, too, that are with them in their travels. It's just a great opportunity to learn about the Grand Forks community."

It's the first time the Alerus Center has been used by the Red Cross in this capacity, although the center has had a shelter agreement with the Red Cross

at least since 2020,

according to prior Herald coverage. The intent of the agreement is to be prepared for a large-scale disaster where many people would need to be sheltered. Although the apartment complex fire is perhaps a disaster of a smaller scale, Vosseteig said it has given the Red Cross and its community partners a valuable opportunity to more fully prepare for potential future catastrophes.

"It's just a great run-through of things we have in place as the Red Cross," she said. "See where we need to start looking into partnerships in the community and deepening those, finding some volunteers to step up in the community as we look into building the reseliance part. ... What can we do if a disaster does happen on a larger scale?"

The Red Cross serving this region is largely based in Fargo, and Vosseteig urged any interested Grand Forks residents to volunteer to help in this and future local disasters. More information can be found at redcross.org/givetime.