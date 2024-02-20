Third person accused of child sex crime at Gainesville church

A Gainesville man accused of having sex with a minor was arrested on Monday in what is now the third separate case involving an alleged child sex crime that took place at Ignite Life Center, 404 NW 14th Ave. in Gainesville.

In the most recent case, Noel Cruz, 22, has been charged with one count of lewd or lascivious battery on a person younger than 16, Alachua County court records show.

According to the one-page sworn complaint, the alleged crime took place at the Ignite Life Center when the victim was 15 and Cruz was 20. The victim told the Gainesville Police Department that the pair first had sex in August 2021. They continued to engage in "unlawful sexual intercourse" until the victim turned 18, the complaint says.

Cold case: 14 years later, a big break: Indictment announced in 2010 murder of Sebastian Ochsenius

In another case, Christian David Vargas was charged on July 18, 2023, with lewd or lascivious battery, encourages/forces person under 16 and lewd or lascivious conduct by person 18 years old or older.

According to a GPD report, Vargas, now 19, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim when they were 12 years old and he was 16.

The victim reported they had sex with Vargas at least three times at the church between 2020 and 2021. On at least one occasion, the victim told police, Vargas asked to have sex and refused to take no for an answer. She told police that, believing she had no choice, she gave in to his advances.

Vargas also is accused of making sexual advances when he was 17 toward a 14-year-old girl. The victim recalled one encounter when Vargas asked her to meet him in a "special room" at the church, the report says. She said Vargas told her "It was normal for teenagers to have sex" and that "It's okay to be nervous," the report says.

The alleged advances continued after Vargas turned 18, the report says. The victim told police that Vargas told her that if they do have sex, she couldn't tell anyone because he was now 18. The victim also told police that she and Vargas never had sex.

Court records show a case management hearing is scheduled for March 4.

A third person charged with sexual abuse at the church stems from a GPD Special Victims Unit investigation that began on Feb. 7, 2023.

A victim reported that they were abused by Gabriel Giovani Hemenez, now 29, in July 2021 during a monthlong overnight camp called the Ignite Youth Internship.

Hemenez was a volunteer and Ignite church member from 2018-2023, and "interacted with minors on a regular basis," according to a July 2023 GPD news release announcing his arrest.

GPD reported that its investigation into Hemenez revealed that he abused several minors during the internship. Detectives traveled to Lakeland to interview Hemenez, who "confessed to inappropriately touching three minors and one adult" during his time at Ignite, the release said.

He was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of attempted sexual battery of a minor.

Court records show Hemenez has a change of plea hearing in the case scheduled for March 6.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Third person accused of engaging in sex crime at Gainesville church