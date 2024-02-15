Third person arrested after back-to-back New Year's Day shootings in Evansville

EVANSVILLE — Police made a third arrest Wednesday evening in connection with two New Year's Day shootings in Evansville, one of which left 34-year-old Jerry D. Hale dead.

Officers booked Jahray Dashawn Garrett, 35, into the Vanderburgh County jail just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 2 felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A hearing in the case was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., court records state. As of Thursday morning, Garrett was being held at the jail without bond.

His arrest comes weeks after surveillance cameras stationed at a business in the 400 block of East Riverside Drive reportedly captured Hale’s killing and a second shooting on video.

According to Evansville Police Department detectives, the footage showed a man, later identified as 32-year-old Christopher Boyd Jr., approach Hale from behind before fatally shooting him in the head.

Boyd allegedly received assistance from 21-year-old Nykeia Baker, the first suspect arrested in connection with Hale’s murder. According to the probable cause affidavit filed in her case, surveillance cameras captured Baker arriving at the scene with Boyd and showed her reportedly helping him flee.

Baker is also alleged to have stashed Boyd’s handgun in her purse prior to Hale’s killing. Officers arrested Boyd in Georgia on Jan. 11. Boyd has since been extradited to Vanderburgh County, where he is being held without bond.

Prosecutors charged Boyd with one count of felony murder and Baker with one count of assisting a criminal who committed murder. Their cases are ongoing.

Whether Garrett had any connection to Boyd or Baker remained unclear as of Thursday afternoon, and court records filed in his case raised questions about Garrett’s role in the violence that shook East Riverside Drive just as the city welcomed in the new year.

The affidavit of probable cause filed in support of charging Garrett with attempted murder states that surveillance cameras captured him arriving at the scene of Hale's killing shortly after Boyd is alleged to have carried out the first shooting.

According to court records, the footage allegedly showed Garrett rifling through Hale’s pockets as the victim lay motionless on the ground.

“Garrett turned toward another male with his hand out and shouted 'gimme (sic) the gun’ two times,” Garrett's arrest affidavit states. “Having retrieved a firearm from another male, Garrett walked into the street on Riverside Drive and proceeded to discharge approximately eight shots toward an unrelated vehicle as it exited an adjacent parking lot and traveled east on Riverside Drive.”

The affidavit does not identify the man who allegedly handed Garrett the firearm, nor does it outline why Garrett would have carried out a shooting just moments after Boyd allegedly shot Hale dead at the same scene.

“When your affiant asked what was going through his mind at the time of the shooting, Garrett replied, ‘I’m pretty sure you know what was going through my mind,’” EPD Detective Michael Ward later wrote. “Garrett refused to elaborate further or describe any motive for firing the shots.”

And while those shots did not strike anyone, EPD claims the shooting threatened multiple lives.

“There was a second occupied vehicle in the path of Garrett’s shots, traveling west on Riverside Drive,” Ward wrote in a sworn affidavit. “Furthermore, several females were attempting to enter a parked vehicle on the south side of Riverside Drive during the shooting. … It is crucial to emphasize that discharging a firearm in the vicinity of inhabited areas carries an imminent risk of causing grievous harm or death to innocent bystanders.”

The Courier & Press contacted an EPD spokesperson Thursday seeking comment regarding Garrett’s arrest.

