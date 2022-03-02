Third person arrested, charged in connection with 10th Street triple homicide in August

Springfield Police investigators gather on the front porch of a residence in the 2500 block of South 10th Street before entering as they work at the scene one day after a homicide with three victims on Aug. 10, 2021.

A third person has been arrested and charged in the Aug. 9 triple homicide in the 2500 block of South 10th Street in Springfield.

Larry McClain Jr., 20, of Springfield was arrested Wednesday by Springfield police with assistance from U.S. marshals from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

Previously: 2 from Jacksonville arrested in connection with August triple homicide in Harvard Park

McClain will be arraigned in Sangamon County court Thursday morning, said Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.

McClain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Two Jacksonville men, Kelton C. Galmore, 21, and Joseph W. Hembrough, 33, were arrested last week in Morgan County for their roles in the homicides that shocked the Harvard Park area.

Galmore and Hembrough were each charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Hembrough was moved to Sangamon County Jail from Jacksonville Tuesday when he was officially arraigned.

McClain was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in October 2020. That case is pending in Sangamon County court.

All three are being held on $5 million bonds.

The victims, Savante English, 27, and Keyera Gant, 25, both of Springfield, and Bryant K. Williams, 27, of Houston, all died of multiple shotgun wounds at a residence rented by English.

English and Gant were cousins. English and Williams, a budding rapper who went by "BK Yola," were childhood friends in Springfield.

You may like: A new look at Lanphier High School. 'It's going to be the pride of the north end'

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon described the crime scene at the time as “one of the most horrific scenes” he had ever seen in his 20 years at the coroner’s office.

"The people of this community stand united against gun violence and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office will fight to hold the defendants accountable, secure justice for the victims’ families and deter violent crime in our neighborhoods," Wright said.

Story continues

Galmore, Hembrough and McClain each faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Third person charged in August triple homicide in Springfield IL