Third person arrested in connection with alleged Woodsboro hate crime

REFUGIO — A third person — an underage girl — was arrested March 1 in connection with an alleged hate crime that took place in Woodsboro last year, according to attorney Matt Manning.

Manning, who represents the alleged victim, said he was notified of the arrest by the Refugio County Attorney's Office on March 3.

Refugio County Attorney Deborah Bauer was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

Two other teens have been charged in connection with the alleged hate crime.

Court records show Noel Garcia Jr., 17, and Rance Bolcik, 17, both of Woodsboro, were indicted by a Refugio grand jury in December 2021 for allegedly assaulting a Black teen with a stun gun while wearing Ku Klux Klan robes on Halloween night.

Then, "knowing that an offense had been committed," the teens allegedly burned the Ku Klux Klan robes, according to the indictment.

Garcia and Bolcik each face one count of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of tampering with evidence — both third-degree felonies.

Both teens will be tried as adults in court for the crime.

Court records also allege that the teens targeted the victim "primarily because of (their) bias or prejudice against African Americans" — prompting the indictment to include a hate crime enhancement.

The third, unidentified person was also described in the indictment as having participated in the alleged crime, but was not listed in court records as having been indicted.

Manning told the Caller-Times that he would characterize the underage girl as the "ringleader" in the alleged hate crime.

Manning said the girl was "intimately involved" and gave commands to the teens dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes.

It is not clear if the girl faces any charges in connection to the incident.

Manning said the girl did, however, appear in court on March 3 for a detention hearing, where she was ordered to be released into the custody of her mother.

Garcia and Bolcik were both set to appear in the 24th District Court Thursday for a status hearing, but the hearing was reset to a later date.

If convicted, the pair could face two to 10 years in prison.

