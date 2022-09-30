Third person arrested in connection with Sunbury homicide

Sep. 30—SUNBURY — A second person has been charged with helping a Sunbury man evade police following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Manuel Santos, 23, of Memorial Acres, was taken into custody Wednesday after police said he did not give information to Sunbury police following the fatal shooting on Sept. 25 that claimed the life of 33-year-old Joesph Rice.

Police said they reviewed footage following the shooting and later spoke with another person later charged after the incident who said Santos was present at the time of the shooting. According to police, Lisa Gebhart, 45, of White Deer, said Santos met up with Gebhart and accused murderer Randy Easton minutes after the incident that occurred on Third Street and Raspberry Avenue.

Easton, of Seventh Street, is accused of shooting Rice during an argument and then fleeing the scene, police said. Easton was taken into custody at the Relax Inn, in Lewisburg late Monday night by Sunbury Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Chief Brad Hare.

Easton is charged with criminal homicide.

Gebhart was with Easton at the motel and is charged with hindering apprehension of a criminal for allegedly failing to report Easton's whereabouts to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say in an interview Gebhart told officers she was with Easton and Santos at a bar on Third Street. Following an argument, Gebhart said Rice swung a machete at Easton and Easton fired three shots, one of which struck Rice as Rice was running away from the scene, according to police.

Gebhart said she met up with Santos and the two walked back to a Fifth Street home where they waited for Easton, police said.

The three went inside the home for the night and when they woke up discovered that Rice had died from the shooting, police said Gebhart allegedly told officers.

Santos left the residence while Gebhart and Easton stayed inside for the day before leaving to go to a hotel, police said.

Gebhart was arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl and sent to Centre County Prison in lieu of $20,000 cash.

Santos faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. He will appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charge at a later date.