Third person arrested for fatal shooting of Washington County grandmother

A third person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Washington County grandmother, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told Channel 11.

Kristin Barfield, a mother of three and grandmother of 12, was shot to death while sitting on her front porch with her boyfriend on May 11. Her sister, Mishelle Dixon-Price, told Channel 11 the suspects shot her sister in cold blood in the middle of the day.

Two people are in custody in connection with the shooting: 15-year-old Tyriq Moss was arrested around a week after the shooting and Brandon Allen was arrested two days after Moss.

A different man had a warrant out for his arrest connected to the shooting but those charges were dropped. Walsh said, “The charges were withdrawn based upon the investigation and evidence gathered so far. Additional people or charges are possible as the investigation continues.”

The third person who was arrested has not been identified yet.

