Third person arrested in homicide of 20-year-old in Ensley; one suspect still at-large

Another suspect has been arrested and one is still at-large in connection with a Nov. 7 shooting homicide on Rawls Avenue in Ensley.

Nicholas Joseph Wells, 20, is being held at the Escambia County Jail without bond. He is charged with murder while engaging in a felony offense.

Wells was one of four suspects sought for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Marcus Atienza. Investigators believe it was a drug deal gone bad.

Teleah Billingsley, 18, was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Delareian Gaffney, was taken into custody the same afternoon. He also is charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

Wells is the third suspect to be detained.

Ellis Clark Jr., 23, is still at-large and wanted for felony murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Joseph Wells is 3rd suspect arrested in homicide of Marcus Atienza