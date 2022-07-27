Third person arrested in killing and carjacking of Autura Eason-Williams

A laptop computer shows the Facebook page of Memphis Theological Seminary and a photo of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams.

A third person has been charged in the carjacking and killing of Whitehaven Rev. Autura Eason-Williams in the driveway of her home July 18.

Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, 20, was arrested by Memphis police officers Tuesday, according to an affidavit. He is the third person charged in the crime, along with two 15-year-olds, all of whom have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder during a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The Commercial Appeal has not named either of the teens, as they are currently charged as juveniles. However, prosecutors are seeking to charge them both as adults and they are next due in court August 1.

Rodriguez Tabora is the first adult arrested in the investigation and is also charged with facilitation to commit first-degree murder. His arrest provides further details into Eason-Williams' final moments, as described by a police affidavit, including that six handgun bullet casings were found on scene.

"Investigators viewed video footage that showed Autura Eason-Williams drive her 2014 Infiniti Q50 into her driveway," the affidavit read. "The footage also showed the suspects following her in a Hyundai Veloster. The Veloster parked on the street and two masked male suspects got out of the Veloster and ran up to Eason-Williams' car. The suspect on the driver's side fired several shots into the Infiniti Q50 striking Eason-Williams several times. The suspect on the driver's side pulled Eason-Williams from her Infiniti Q50, got in the driver's seat and drove away from the scene."

New details from the affidavit also claim the Veloster, the car the group followed Eason-Williams in, was also stolen. The report does not name the shooter, but said Rodriguez Tabora was on the passenger's side of her car.

He will appear in court July 28 for arraignment and is currently being held without bond.

A 16-year-old has also been charged as a juvenile with theft of property valued between $2,500-$10,000.

Story continues

Eason-Williams was the district superintendent of the Metro District in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Annual Conference, the pastor of Capleville United Methodist Church, and a Memphis Theological Seminary alumna.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Third person arrested in killing and carjacking of Autura Eason-Williams