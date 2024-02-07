Third person arrested in relation to Topeka homicide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A third person has been arrested and booked in relation to a deadly shooting.

After an investigation by Topeka Police, Isaiah P. Myers, 29, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Murder in the first degree

Aggravated robbery

Topeka Teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes from 2018

On Feb. 3, Topeka Police arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting on Thursday, Feb. 1. Tyron Wagner, 33, and Shi Ann Veloria Barnes, 29, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Wagner:

Murder in the first degree

Aggravated robbery

Criminal possession of a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Warrant

Barnes:

Obstructing apprehension of prosecution

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Topeka Police Chief announces retirement

On Thursday, Feb. 1, around 4 a.m., Topeka Police responded a shooting at the 2100 block of SE 12th Street. Officer found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. The person was later identified as Gabriel Martinez-Meraz, 33, of Topeka.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. To download our Storm Track Weather App, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.