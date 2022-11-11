Third person charged with making false report to police about Richland Township shooting

Nov. 11—JOPHNSTOWN, Pa. — A third person has been charged in connection with a July shooting in Richland Township that sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.

Ziairah Shanea Graham, 25, of the 700 block of Napoleon Street, Johnstown, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

She was charged with conspiring to make a false report to police.

Graham, Jamilla Darshell Welch, 27, and Kiara Lanay Fisher, 21, all took part in fabricating events connected with a shooting that sent Welch to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, Richland Township police said.

The story began when Welch told police that she was shot during a struggle with a man who had attacked her July 24 on Berwick Road. Police said Welch convinced Graham and Fisher to back up her story before she finally admitted that she accidentally shot herself while "messing with her gun."

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Welch allegedly told police that she was driving on Berwick Road when she pulled over and a man approached her on foot, telling her that she was cute and that he wanted to get together with her. Welch told police they were arguing when she pulled a gun from her purse and was shot in the left upper leg during a struggle, and the man ran away, the affidavit said.

Graham and Fisher, both of Johnstown, arrived after the shooting and drove Welch to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, before she was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

The three women allegedly gave various stories as to how they obtained bandaging supplies and wrapped the wound.

Welch allegedly later admitted she accidentally shot herself, called Graham and Fisher and they went to Rite Aid on Market Street to buy bandaging supplies.

Welch, Graham and Fisher are free on bond.