Third person charged in robbery of mail carrier in Columbus suburb

A third person has been arrested in the robbery of a mail carrier in April while the carrier was sitting in his work vehicle on Sawmill Road in Dublin.

Cody N. Beasley, also known as "Drose," 22, of Columbus, is in federal custody on a new federal indictment returned last Thursday.

Mahad S. Jama, 21, of Westerville, and Da’mon D. May, 18, of Columbus, were charged in April.

Federal authorities have charged the three with robbery of mail, punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, which carries a penalty of at least seven years in prison.

The carrier was robbed at 3:20 p.m. on April 4, according to court documents.

Jama is accused of approaching the vehicle and demanding the carrier's U.S. Postal Service key that provides access to mail collection boxes.

May is charged with providing the gun that Jama used, and Beasley is accused of helping in the robbery.

The U.S. attorney’s office and partner law enforcement agencies continue to investigate a network of individuals involved in robbing or stealing U.S. Postal Service keys for the purpose of stealing checks from collection boxes.

