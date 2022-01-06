Third person charged in shooting near Coastal Carolina University apartments

A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University last week.

On Wednesday, Conway police arrested Gregory Nigel Telford II, 23, of Conway, and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to arrest warrants.

As of Thursday afternoon, Telford was still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Two others were previously arrested in connection to the shooting.

On Wednesday Maurice Keshawn Long, 20, of Conway, was booked into J. Reuben. He is charged with on suspicion of attempted murder. Early Wednesday, the Conway Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating Long, who was considered armed and dangerous, according to Conway police spokesperson June Wood.

Wood said Wednesday morning that Long was wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle. His charges are not listed on the Horry County jail’s website.

The first suspect, Jahmeir Davon Grate, 20, of Conway, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 30, jail records show. Grate was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a pistol, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was released from jail Jan. 2 after posting his $75,000 bond.

According to arrest warrants, Telford and Long shot at Grate, who also fired shots and was injured during the incident, following an argument inside a vehicle.

Last week, Coastal Carolina University tweeted a statement asking people to avoid Coastal Club Student Living and The Current at Coastal, which are apartment complexes located off-campus and marketed toward students.