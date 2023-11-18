Third person charged in teen's June death

Nov. 17—A third teen has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy this summer.

Teontre Ziyhir Kirby, 17, of St. Joseph is accused in the death of Carter P. Smith, whose body was found in the early morning hours of June 15 near 28th and Commercial streets. Several people were captured on video arriving at and leaving from the area on foot. A witness later identified a number of those involved in the shooting, and Kirby was one of those named, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Kaden Wilfong, 17, of St. Joseph and Jackson Lee Griffith, 18, of Country Club both were charged with second-degree murder in Smith's death last month. They also were identified by a witness as being among those involved in the shooting.

According to court documents, later on the day of Smith's death, police went to Wilfong's home a few blocks north of where the shooting happened and watched the house. After obtaining a warrant, they searched it when Wilfong left, according to court documents. Several guns believed to have been involved in the shooting along with bloody clothes and a bloody bag matching one family members had described as belonging to Smith were found inside, a probable cause statement said.

Bond for Kirby has been denied. He is set to appear at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, before Associate Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Spencer.

Wilfong and Griffith also are being held without bond and will appear before Spencer in separate hearings on Nov. 27.