Third person connected in June 2022 deaths of three Aiken teens is extradited to Aiken county

Jan. 9—An Aiken man charged with murder in the June 2022 shooting deaths of three Aiken teens was extradited to Aiken County on Friday.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested Alvin Artis, 21, of Aiken, on Jan. 6 and charged him with three counts of murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol, two counts of the sale or the delivery of a pistol, drug possession and petit larceny, according to jail records.

Artis was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force and the Lawton, Oklahoma Police Department on Nov. 30, 2022 in connection to a June 26, 2022 shooting at Wadley Drive in Aiken.

Three Aiken teenagers, Willie Garrett IV, 16, Ivan Perry, 16, and Cameron Carroll, 16, died from the shooting.

Police found three male victims lying on the ground and one victim bleeding from gunshot wounds on Wadley Drive, an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.

Garrett and Perry died at the scene and Carroll died after being transported to Augusta University Medical Center, the Aiken Standard reported.

Artis is the third person to be arrested in the shooting.

Police arrested Xabian U. Bailey, 18 of Aiken, on June 26, 2022 and a 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested in July 2022.

Bailey was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Artis and Bailey are inmates at the Aiken County Detention Center and have no bond.