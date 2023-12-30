Third person dead in wrong-way crash on Christmas night in Somerset, driver facing upgraded charges

A third person has died following a wrong-way crash on Christmas night in Somerset and the driver is facing upgraded charges, the Bristol County District Attorney said Friday.

Investigators say Adam M. Gauthier, 41, of New York City, New York, formerly of Somerset, drove his SUV into oncoming traffic on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and slammed into another vehicle carrying a grandparent and their grandson.

Floriano Arruda, 73, of Seekonk, and his grandson riding in the backseat, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda, were both pronounced dead on Wednesday before Donna Arruda died Friday.

Gauthier will now face charges of operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide (OUI Liquor in addition to the previous charges of causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and wrong-way operation on a state highway, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurred on Christmas night. My heart grieves for the victims and their families for their terrible loss,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW