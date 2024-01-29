3 die in shootout tied to confrontation outside southwest Charlotte apartments

A shootout at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex left three people dead, police said.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at The Flats at Arrowood, which is located off of Arrowood Road.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 32-year-old Daron Markell Polk, 26-year-old Walter Humberto Ramos Murillo, and 25-year-old Nighstarr Trevon Luper died after being shot in the parking lot.

A fourth person was shot and remains in critical but stable condition, CMPD said Sunday.

PREVIOUS - ‘A few rounds at first’: Residents rattled after southwest Charlotte complex shooting kills 2

“It appears to be some kind of confrontation in the parking lot where there was possibly a shootout between two different parties,” CMPD Maj. Dave Johnson said.

CMPD said they’re not looking for anyone else related to the investigation, but suspect information hasn’t been released. They said they aren’t sure yet how all the people involved knew each other.

In the meantime, residents living at The Flats at Arrowood are pushing for security upgrades.

One woman spoke to Channel 9′s Glenn Counts this weekend as her son translated.

“The first gunshots were the ones that woke her up, there were a few rounds at first,” her son said.

She has lived at the complex for 15 years.

ALSO READ: Walmart employee shot after dispute over unpaid chicken at Neighborhood Market

“It’s always a worry when she’s outside,” her son said.

A woman who just moved in last week told Channel 9′s Madison Carter that it wasn’t until Monday morning -- two days after -- that they got an email about the shooting. It said the property is cooperating with police.

CMPD said they’re still working through what happened. Police have said there’s no threat to the public, but people who live there say they’re not so sure that’s true. They want property management to add security cameras.

“She’s used to it, but it could be a [stray] bullet that could affect one of us,” the woman’s son told Counts.

Carter tried to ask the property for a corporate contact to ask about neighbors’ concerns but was told “none exists.” That’s obviously not the case, so she found that contact and reached out.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: 13-year-old killed in shooting in Chesterfield County, deputies say)