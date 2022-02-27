Third person in Lenexa shooting early Sunday has died, police say

A third person has died after police found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a Lenexa home early Sunday, police said.

The individual was taken to an area hospital but later died from their injuries.

Lenexa police said the case is still under investigation, but that they are not looking for any additional suspects or people who may have been involved, Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department, said in an email

Officers with the department were called at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday to a shooting inside a home in the 8400 block of Laurelwood Street.

Inside the home, police found three people with gunshot wounds. One of the individuals was declared dead at the scene, Chavez said. The other two were taken to the hospital, both died.

Police have not yet released the identities of any of the three victims.

The deaths were the first homicides reported by Lenexa police this year. The last homicide was reported in May, when police fatally shot a man they said fired first at authorities. The Johnson County District Attorney later ruled the shooting to be justified.

Before that, the last killing recorded in Lenexa was a double homicide in 2014, when two men were stabbed to death during a burglary.