Third person reportedly shot inside Dayton residential neighborhood

A person was reportedly shot inside a Dayton residential area Monday overnight.

>> TRENDING: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Dayton; Officers investigating

Dayton Police and Fire responded to the 500 block of Cedarhurst Avenue at 12:08 a.m. on reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

A neighbor reportedly made the initial call to the emergency line explaining that a person was shot. However, dispatch was unable to confirm the information as Dayton Police were actively responding to the scene.

There were no transports at the time of reporting; however, this might change as the scene developed.

The severity of the reported gunshot wounds and the condition of the victim was unknown.

It was unknown if the other two shootings that happened on the west-side of Dayton just a few minutes apart were connected.

The first person News Center 7 reported on was found by firefighters at the Dayton Fire Department, on West Third Street, with at least one gunshot wound.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found shot at Dayton Fire Department

The second person News Center7 reported on was found by medical professionals at Kettering Health Dayton. The person entered the building also with at least one gunshot wound.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Second person found shot at Kettering Health Dayton

Dayton Police led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.