Third person sentenced to 10 years in prison in death of Des Moines man

The last of three men convicted of charges related to the 2019 robbery and shooting death of a Des Moines man has been sentenced.

Rodney Allen Brown Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, a felony, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.

Five people, including Brown, were charged after investigators said members of a group targeted Rashid Ibrahim, 23, for a robbery on Oct. 10, 2019. In an ensuing confrontation on the 1600 block of Ninth St., Ibrahim was shot and fatally wounded.

Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim

Prosecutors intended to try four of the suspects together, but Judge Scott Beattie granted motions last year by defense attorneys to split the trials.

Adam Ismail, 20, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to first-degree theft and first-degree robbery, both felonies. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison March 31.

Gregory Hampton, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and was sentenced May 4 to 10 years in prison.

Two others were found not guilty in separate trials.

Rashid Ibrahim's sister, Hufe, spoke before Ismail was sentenced in March, and described the damage her brother's death had done to her family.

"(Rashid) meant everything to us," she said. "To some, he may have just been another victim, but to us he was the happiness in our home."

Two and a half years later, she said, there are still moments they forget he is gone.

"We all wonder who’s missing when we gather as a family," she said. "We catch his scent in the air. And then we remember, it all comes crashing down and we all grieve again."

