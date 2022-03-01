Third person wanted in fatal Newport shooting apprehended

Newport police say two men were shot, one fatally, at the Friendly Sons of Newport social club on Farewell Street early Monday.

NEWPORT — The third man wanted in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of Yordi Arevalo has been apprehended.

Newport police announced early Tuesday afternoon that members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force located Duane Logan in Warwick.

According to police, Logan was arrested without incident at a hotel. He was then turned over to Newport police detectives on scene and is scheduled to be arraigned today in Newport District Court.

Logan was arrested on a Newport Police Department affidavit and arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit murder for his alleged role in the shooting at the Friendly Sons of Newport on 3 Farewell St.

According to online court records, Logan's facing charges of murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

Police have also charged Xavier Perry and Shamik Steele with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

A second person was injured in the shooting with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

