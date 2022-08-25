Third Plymouth School District employee arrested for failure to report sex abuse allegations

A third Plymouth School District employee was arrested on charges of failure to report abuse, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Rebecca Holleran, 47, of Bristol was charged with failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child. She was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to be arraigned in court in New Britain on Sept. 12.

Earlier this week, Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were also charged with failure to report allegations of sexual abuse and neglect of students by former Plymouth Center School teacher James Eschert. Turner and Morelli were also released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7.

On Tuesday, Plymouth Public Schools Superintendent Brian Falcone sent a letter to families of students at Plymouth Center School, stating that arrest warrants were issued for three current employees of the school and one former school administrator.

Plymouth Public School employees are mandated reporters who are required to report allegations of abuse or neglect of children to the Department of Children and Families for investigation.

Turner was the principal of the school during part of the time Eschert was teaching at the school. She began working in the school district in July 2019 and was placed on leave on November 5, 2021, Falcone told the Hartford Courant on Wednesday.

Morelli was a math interventionist who worked for the district from June 2005 until April 12, 2022, when she was placed on leave, according to Falcone.

Eschert was employed in the district from August 1998 to Nov. 9, 2021. He taught second, third and fourth grades. The case involves Eschert’s alleged conduct with his female students, police said. Current Principal Angela Suffridge made a report to the state Department of Children and Families on Sept. 16, 2021, after a female student gave her a note outlining past alleged incidents with Eschert.

According to the arrest warrant for Eschert, he allegedly touched girls inappropriately, took inappropriate photos, encouraged girls to sit on his lap and had them play under his desk while he sat there — blocking them from getting out.

Eschert was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a minor in January.

Information from Courant reporters Taylor Hartz and Mike Mavredakis were used in this report.