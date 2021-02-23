Third Point Believes Prudential (PRU)’s Asian Franchise is Substantially Undervalued
Third Point LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 16.1% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming all its S&P 500, MSCI WORLD, and CS HF Event-Driven benchmark that delivered a 12.1%, 14.1% and 10.4% return respectively. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.
Third Point, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU)’s unique Asian franchise is substantially undervalued. Prudential Financial, Inc. is an insurance company that currently has a $34.2 billion market cap. For the past 3 months, PRU delivered a decent 36.8% return and settled at $86.11 per share at the closing of February 22nd.
Here is what Third Point has to say about Prudential Financial, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:
"Last month, Prudential announced plans to separate its US-based annuity business, Jackson National, via a demerger in Q2 2021 instead of through a partial IPO and sell-down later this year. Prudential also announced it will no longer be distributing all of the anticipated proceeds from the Jackson National IPO and debt-raise to the Group due to accounting changes regarding regulatory capital levels at Jackson, and is instead considering raising $2.5-3 billion of new equity capital to support the high-growth opportunities in standalone Asia. Such an equity raise will be modestly dilutive to existing shareholders.
While the market reacted with disappointment to the news, we believe this is a net positive and important step forward in realizing an independent, high-growth and high-return Asia business for two reasons: 1) The proposed demerger significantly accelerates the Jackson National separation versus the original intention of minority IPO and future sell-downs; and 2) an equity capital raise out of Hong Kong and a potential listing on the Southbound Stock Connect exchange will be an important catalyst to build liquidity among Asian shareholders.
We believe that Prudential’s unique Asian franchise is substantially undervalued (especially relative to its closest comparable, AIA) and this decision, while challenging on an immediate basis, pulls forward the realization of independence and local ownership participation that is essential to achieve full value for long-term shareholders. We have also been pleased to see Prudential make substantial progress in improving its governance, especially around board talent and diversity. Shriti Vadera, who formally assumed her role as Chairwoman last month, brings a wealth of expertise in Asia strategy, capital allocation, technical innovation, and ESG. She recently recruited two new Asia-based board members who bring important skills to help guide the new Pru Asia. Chairwoman Vadera and CEO Mike Wells’ commitment to long-term value creation gives us great confidence in the future of this business."
In December 2020, we mentioned that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) was in 34 hedge fund portfolios. Its all time high statistics is 39. PRU delivered a -1.96% return in the past 12 months.
Our calculations show that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) does not belong in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
