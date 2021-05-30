Third Point Exits Alibaba, Fidelity
- By Tiziano Frateschi
Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s Third Point, LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.
Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with EXPE. Click here to check it out.
Alibaba
The guru closed the position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), impacting the portfolio by -2.51%.
The online and mobile commerce company has a market cap of $577.72 billion and an enterprise value of $546.88 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.52% and return on assets of 10.13% are outperforming 80% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.24 is above the industry median of 0.54.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.98% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51%.
Fidelity
The guru's Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -2.33%.
The company, which provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms, has a market cap of $92.89 billion and an enterprise value of $111.31 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.47% return on assets of -0.28% are underperforming 60% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.05.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.55% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.
Adobe
The firm closed its position in Adobe Inc. (ADBE). The trade had an impact of -1.75% on the portfolio.
The company, which operates digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions and publishing for legacy products, has a market cap of $237.96 billion and an enterprise value of $237.71 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 46.48% return on assets of 24.31% are outperforming 96% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.05.
Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Fisher with 1.25% of outstanding shares, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.55%.
Salesforce.com
The guru exited the position in Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM), impacting the portfolio by -1.54%.
The company, which provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, has a market cap of $208.27 billion and an enterprise value of $202.58 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.79% and return on assets of 6.97% are outperforming 64% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.91 is above the industry median of 2.93.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Fisher with 1.41% of outstanding shares, Gifford with 0.59% and Segalas with 0.34%.
Planet Fitness
The firm exited its position in Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), impacting the portfolio by -1.38%.
The U.S. franchisor and operator of fitness centers has a market cap of $6.90 billion and an enterprise value of $8.39 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on assets of -0.98 is outperforming 60% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.23 is below the industry median of 0.46.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.92% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.
Expedia Group
The guru closed the position in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), impacting the portfolio by -1.22%.
The online travel agency has a market cap of $25.59 billion and an enterprise value of $32.68 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -106.22% and return on assets of -9.21% are underperforming 93% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.49 is above the industry median of 0.46.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.