Third Point Sees Enormous Shareholder Value Creation in Intel (INTC)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Third Point LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 16.1% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming all its S&P 500, MSCI WORLD, and CS HF Event-Driven benchmark that delivered a 12.1%, 14.1% and 10.4% return respectively. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Third Point, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has an urgent need to address its “brain drain” of engineering talent that contributes to its dramatic underperformance. Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that currently has a $256 billion market cap. For the past 3 months, INTC delivered a decent 36.8% return and settled at $63.01 per share at the closing of February 19th.

Here is what Third Point has to say about Intel Corporation in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"After building a significant stake in Intel in Q4, we sent a letter on December 29th to Intel’s Board Chairman, Omar Ishrak. We shared our views regarding Intel’s dramatic underperformance and suggested certain steps the company could take to remedy a rapidly deteriorating outlook. We highlighted an urgent need for Intel to address its “brain drain” of engineering talent, the chief cause of the manufacturing and design deficiencies that have led to its declining market share.

Shortly after our note and engagement with the company, Intel announced it was bringing back Pat Gelsinger as its new CEO. Gelsinger is a respected engineer and manager who previously spent 30 years of his career working closely with Intel’s legendary founders during the company’s best days. With a background in electrical engineering and prior roles such as head of Intel’s digital enterprise group, desktop products group, and Intel Labs, and as the company’s first CTO, Gelsinger has the deep technical expertise needed to address Intel’s current execution issues. He also has a history of success in reinvigorating major organizations. During his eight-year tenure as CEO of VMWare, he put the on-premise company on a path to the hybrid cloud and positioned it for several years of growth ahead.

Equally important, while Gelsinger is a respected engineer, he is also widely lauded as a manager of engineers. It is hard to think of a better person to motivate and inspire the best of Intel’s thousands of brilliant employees who will help build the company’s future.

Once Gelsinger has successfully regained Intel’s position as the premier microprocessor vendor in the world, we believe the opportunity for additional shareholder value creation is enormous. The semiconductor compute TAM is over $100 billion, including CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, and other architectures, and growth is increasingly driven by unstoppable trends like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Intel’s human, financial, and intellectual property resources are unmatched in the semiconductor industry. The ability to leverage those resources in order to better capture the full unbounded growth of this market opportunity set makes us excited to be long-term shareholders."

Pixabay/Public Domain

INTC delivered a 2.02% return in the past 12 months. Our calculations show that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) does not belong in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 216% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 121 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Third Point: ‘Upstart (UPST) Exemplifies Our Approach to Lifecycle Investing’

    Third Point LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 16.1% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming all its S&P 500, MSCI WORLD, and CS HF Event-Driven benchmark that delivered a 12.1%, 14.1% and […]

  • SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike executives face Senate grilling

    Top executives at Texas-based software company SolarWinds, digital giant Microsoft and cybersecurity firms FireEye and CrowdStrike are expected on Tuesday to defend their companies' responses to a sprawling series of breaches blamed on Russian hackers when they face the U.S. Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence. The four companies are key players in the response against a spectacular set of intrusions that have allowed alleged Russian spies to run amok across American networks, compromising a total of nine federal agencies and 100 private-sector companies in what Microsoft's president Brad Smith described as the "largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen."

  • This Medical Stock Just Retook Its Buy Point On Unexpected Earnings Beat

    Medtronic stock inched higher Tuesday after the medical technology giant beat Wall Street's quarterly profit estimates, but sales were just in line on the continued pandemic impact.

  • Early Culprit Emerges In Boeing 777's Midair Engine Fire

    A regulator review showed that metal fatigue was the likely cause of the engine failure on a United Airlines Boeing 777 Saturday.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Below $50,000 as Fear Sweeps Through Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s losses accelerated, with prices tumbling below $50,000, as investors started to bail on the market’s frothiest assets.The cryptocurrency tanked as much 18% on Tuesday and traded around $48,750 as of 10:41 a.m. in New York. While the selloff only puts Bitcoin prices at the lowest in about two weeks, investors are starting to wonder whether it marks the start of a bigger retreat from crypto or simply represents volatility in an unpredictable market.“Today’s correction for crypto assets is part of a wider sell-off in markets globally, being driven by profit-taking,” said Simon Peters, a crypto-asset analyst at the trading platform eToro. “Investors are closing positions, which will have generated significant gains for many of them.”Bitcoin has been battered by negative comments this week, with long-time skeptic and now Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying at a New York Times conference on Monday that the token is an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates also weighed in. In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang, the billionaire said he’s not a fan of Bitcoin and warned against retail investors being swept up in speculative manias.“It’s a pure speculative asset,” said Nader Naeimi, head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.Other markets that have seen massive gains this year sold off sharply on Tuesday. Tesla Inc. sank as much as 13%, Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF dropped as much as 12% at one point. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which spans Bitcoin, Ether and three other digital tokens, declined as much as 21%.Bitcoin did rise from the lowest levels of the day after crypto exchange Bitfinex settled a probe with New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations that it hid the loss of commingled client and corporate funds and lied about reserves. Some market participants saying that the agreement, which included $18.5 million in penalties, lifts a cloud over the cryptocurrency market.“On the grand scale of things, it’s less than a speeding ticket,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lenders. “I’m just excited that they will be revealing more numbers so that we can accurately assess and hopefully that will create some comfort for the market participants.”Bitcoin prices have soared more than 50% this year as more investors buy in to the argument that digital currencies can act as a hedge against inflation. A pullback in Bitcoin shouldn’t be surprising “given the current over-leveraged long positions on mainstream coins,” said Annabelle Huang, a partner at Amber Group, a crypto financial-services firm.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply (Again) Today

    What happened Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are getting slammed on Tuesday morning. They fell by more than 7% at market open. Further declines had the shares down by almost 13% at one point, but as of 10:05 a.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 10%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Soaring commodity prices, additional federal stimulus, and government bond yields on the rise are all raising the specter of inflation. Furthermore, there is growing concern that stocks - and tech ones in particular - are now at valuations disconnected from reality. Is the changing macro climate about to send the bull market into retreat? Too early to tell, but it does signal that a more prudent approach to investing might be a good move right now. And that will bring us to dividend stocks. Investors want a pad, something to protect their portfolio in case of a market drop, and dividends offer just that. These profit-sharing payments to stockholders provide a steady income stream, that typically stays reliable even in a downturn. RBC Capital analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, just above 10%. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind those payments to find out what else makes these stocks compelling buys. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) First up, Annaly Capital Management, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Annaly holds a portfolio of commercial real estate with a heavy focus on retail (31%) and office (29%) spaces. Other large investments include multifamily dwellings, hotels, and healthcare properties. The company has over $100 billion total assets. In the company’s 4Q20 results, Annaly showed a 5.1% economic return for Q4, far stronger than the 1.8% reported for 2020 as a whole. EPS came in at 60 cents per common share, and more than covered the regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents. This is the third quarter in a row with the dividend at that level; at the annualized rate of 88 cents per common share, the dividend is yielding 10.7%. This is head and shoulder above the ~2% yield found among peer companies in the financial sector. Annaly has a long history of adjusting its dividend payment to fit with earnings, making it a reliable payer. Also of interest to investors, Annaly finished Q4 with $8.7 billion in unencumbered assets, including cash on hand. The company used this deep pocket to authorize a $1.5 billion common stock repurchase program, in a move to return capital to shareholders and bolster share prices. RBC’s 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee likes what he sees in Annaly’s performance, writing, “We continue to favor Annaly's diversified operating model, strong liquidity and portfolio skew towards agency MBS amid current macro backdrop... Annaly has exposure to growth-oriented, credit assets, including residential and commercial mortgage credit and middle markets lending. We believe diversification should allow NLY to pivot between attractive investment opportunities.” In line with these comments, Lee rates NLY an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $9.50 price target. This figure implies a 14% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Overall, there is broad agreement on Wall Street about NLY’s quality, as shown by the 7 to 1 split among the analyst reviews, favoring Buy over Hold and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are currently trading for $8.22 and their $9 average price target suggests an upside potential of 9.5% from that level. (See NLY stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunoco LP (SUN) From REITs we move over to the energy industry. Sunoco LP is the largest wholesale distributor of motor fuels in the US, and supplies more than 7,300 Sunoco gas stations in 33 states. Among the company’s products are gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel, lubricating oils, and kerosene – a full range of petroleum products, sold as both branded and unbranded products. Sunoco also controls 13 storage terminals that maintain a secure supply for delivery to retailers. At the retail end, Sunoco provides equipment to gas stations – from pumps to payment services. This company’s diversified business has allowed Sunoco to remain profitable during the corona pandemic crisis. EPS did come in negative in Q1, when demand fell at the height of the crisis, but quickly rebounded in Q2 and has shown year-over-year gains in each quarter since. Q4 EPS was 77 cents, up from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. Distributable cash flow in the quarter was down year-over-year, from $120 million to $97 million, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of 82.5 cents per common share. This was held steady from the prior quarter – and in fact, has been held steady at this level since November 2016. Sunoco has been paying out a reliable dividend for the past 8 years. The current payment annualizes to $3.30 per share, and gives a yield of 10.6%. Covering SUN for RBC, analyst Elvira Scotto notes that the recent Arctic storm patterns in the continental US have negatively impacted sales volumes but remains buoyed by other aspects. “SUN maintained its 2021 guidance and noted improvement in volumes in January. We do not expect the recent weather conditions to have a meaningful impact to SUN's 2021 volumes,” said the 5-star analyst. “We believe SUN shows investors sizable current income with an improved balance sheet. We expect SUN to maintain its distribution and expect distribution coverage to improve over time.” Scotto rates SUN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and increased the price target from $36 to $38. The figure implies a 23% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Scotto’s track record, click here) Overall, SUN shares have a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a range of reviews including 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares have an average price target of $33.50, which gives an 8% upside potential from the current trading price of $31. (See SUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 'They wanted to jail a banker - I was that banker'

    Tom Hayes, jailed for rigging interest rates, tells the BBC fresh evidence will show his conviction was unsafe.

  • Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal Stalled by Indian Court

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court stopped regulatory approval for the Future Group’s $3.4 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd., delaying the deal in a boost for Amazon.com Inc., which wants to scuttle the transaction in its bid to dominate the country’s retail sector.Agreeing with the American e-commerce giant’s petition, the top court on Monday overturned a lower court’s ruling and said the National Company Law Tribunal can continue hearing the case but must not give a final nod till further orders. The court also sought written statements from Future Retail Ltd. and said it will hear the case after three weeks. Future’s stocks and bonds fell.”In the meantime, the NCLT proceedings will be allowed to go on but will not culminate in any final order of sanction of scheme,” according to the order posted on the court’s website.The latest verdict restores the legal advantage for Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon that secured an interim stay on the deal from a Singapore arbitration tribunal in October. It accused the Future Group of violating a partnership contract when it agreed to sell assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate last year. The Monday order, however, endangers Future Retail, which is struggling to pay debt and has warned of insolvency.​​Future Retail’s stock fell as much as 10% and its dollar bond maturing in 2025 dropped 3.8 cents on the dollar after the court order Monday, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Reliance Industries also slipped as much as 2.8%.Representatives for Amazon India, Future and Reliance Industries didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Future Retail can move the Singapore arbitration tribunal to lift the interim stay the emergency arbitrator had imposed, that has formed the basis of Indian Supreme Court’s order.The cash strapped Indian retailer, which says it would collapse should the deal with Reliance fail, is caught between two of the world’s richest men as they compete for dominance in India’s estimated $1 trillion consumer retail market. The legal dispute over Future has turned into a fierce legal wrangle across courtrooms in two countries. Amazon is unwilling to cede any competitive advantage to Reliance in the only billion-people-plus market left in the world after the American firm lost out to local rivals in China.The case is also keenly watched by investors as it sets a precedent on the validity of emergency decisions by foreign arbitrators in India. The verdict comes at a time when Amazon is increasing its footprint in the country. The U.S. firm announced this month that it was setting up manufacturing operations in the South Asian country.(Updates with the order in the third paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the date of next hearing.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran’s Compromise With Nuclear Monitors Limits Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran offered a last-minute compromise to United Nations’ atomic inspectors that stops short of completely curtailing their intrusive monitoring powers, tapping the brakes on a standoff that is escalating to become the Biden administration’s first major foreign policy challenge.The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency ended talks on Sunday in Tehran without convincing Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to roll back a law that will suspend comprehensive snap inspections and other monitoring measures from Tuesday.IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi still described the result as “good” and said he won inspectors a three-month partial reprieve which gives the diplomats space to potentially resolve the dispute. “The Additional Protocol is going to be suspended ,” Grossi told a press conference in Vienna. “There is less access,” he said, adding it was important inspectors would still get information.Ending all IAEA access under the so-called Additional Protocol could push the standoff closer to a military tipping point by raising suspicions over Iran’s nuclear work. Tehran has recently been raising uranium-enrichment levels, installing advanced new equipment and embarking on new fuel-making ventures -- all dual-use activities that have utility for generating nuclear power or crafting a bomb. Iran says its atomic work is for peaceful purposes only.The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in a statement Iran will “record and withhold information” regarding certain activities and monitoring equipment for three months.“During this period, the IAEA will have no access to this information...If sanctions are lifted completely within three months, Iran will hand over the information to IAEA, otherwise, the information will be deleted once and for all.”The compromise follows U.S. and European pleas for Iran to continue adhering to the Additional Protocol to give diplomacy a chance. The Biden administration has said it’s willing to meet with Iran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal, a first step toward easing tensions. Iran says it will meet with the U.S. if sanctions are removed first.“It’s useful to bridge this gap that we have now,” Grossi said. “But for a sustainable situation we will need a political negotiations and that is not up to me.”Iran’s willingness to allow unprecedented international monitoring was widely seen by western powers as the most important part of the atomic deal agreed in 2015. Even though Tehran broke enrichment and research covenants in response to Donald Trump’s rejection of the accord and imposition of sweeping economic sanctions, it continued to allow broad IAEA safeguards.Inspectors routinely call snap inspections, monitor uranium mines and visit centrifuge workshops. Special online monitoring tools installed at Iranian enrichment facilities collect and store reams of verification data.While international monitors will remain in Iran to account for its declared nuclear stockpile, Grossi’s failure to extend provisions of the Additional Protocol end the ability for his inspectors to exercise the most rigorous monitoring mechanism ever negotiated.Earlier on Sunday, Zarif repeated Iran won’t discuss the beleaguered accord with the Biden administration until Washington officially rejoins as a participant and lifts Trump-era sanctions on Iran’s economy.Any negotiations with the U.S. would have to address the need for a guarantee that Washington won’t quit the deal again, Zarif said.U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, “it is Iran that is isolated diplomatically now, not the United States, and the ball is in their court.”(Adds Iran atomic agency statement paragraphs 5-6)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • I’m 28, have no debt, 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K. My parents want me to save for a home. I want a Tesla Model 3. Who’s right?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • ‘Friends called us cheap’: Our extravagant neighbors called our adviser ‘lousy.’ So how come we’re the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in 50 US Cities

    If you had $1 million saved for retirement, you'd be set, right? Let's do the math. The average retirement age is about 62 for women and nearly 65 for men, and the average life expectancy in the...

  • Elon Musk Lost $15B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Musk was replaced by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the list after Tesla shares fell 8.6% on Monday eroding $15.2 billion from his net wealth, according to Bloomberg. A tweet by Musk over the weekend which touched on the high valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) furthered the entrepreneur’s decline in wealth. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 Musk falls to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index with a net worth of $183.4 billion, while Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion. Why It Matters: This month, Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expects to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the near future. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC investment is worth nearly .5 billion, a gain of almost 70%, at the press-time BTC price of $52,040.21. Market strategist Peter Schiff — a noted gold bug and a Bitcoin critic— commented on the decline in the prices of Tesla shares post the company’s BTC purchase. Two weeks after @elonmusk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, #Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the #Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 22, 2021 Musk and Bezos have been trading places as the world’s richest persons since January 2021. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 8.5% lower at $714.50 on Monday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 2.13% lower at $3,180.74. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators AflutterPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood Couldn't Stop Buying These 3 Stocks for ARK Invest Last Week

    The hottest person in the usually quiet world of exchange-traded funds  is Cathie Wood. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was a big buy from Wood last week. The big Feb. 18 buy came immediately after Palantir reported its quarterly financials, which sent the stock sharply lower and gave Wood a bargain entry point.