Third Point's Loeb praises Shell moves, sticks by calls for breakup

A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Daniel S. Loeb
    American hedge fund manager

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb, who wants Royal Dutch Shell Plc to break apart, applauded the energy giant's decision to move its headquarters even as he sticks to views that a different corporate structure would make it more successful.

Loeb, who said in October that his hedge fund Third Point LLC had taken a $750 million stake in the company, told his own investors on Friday that he has added to his Shell stake and has held discussions with management, board members and other shareholders.

The letter, which was seen by Reuters on Saturday, called the discussions "constructive" and said that the company's stock price is currently cheap but sees gains ahead with "proper management."

Loeb is holding firm to his view that the company could be more successful with a different corporate structure. However, he also supported Shell's decision to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK and to create a single shareholder class.

"This move allows greater flexibility to modify its portfolio (either through asset sales or spin-offs) and allows for a more efficient return of capital, specifically via share repurchases," the letter said.

In October, Loeb said publicly for the first time that Shell would benefit from splitting its liquefied natural gas, renewables and marketing business into a separate company, dividing it from its legacy energy business. He wrote that many shareholders share this view.

Loeb's letter also said current geopolitical events underscore the strategic importance of reliable energy supplies, especially in Europe. "Shell’s LNG (liquid natural gas) business, the largest in the world outside of Qatar, will play a critical role in ensuring energy security for Europe," the letter said.

This is the first time Loeb has updated his clients on the Shell investment since first announcing it.

More generally Loeb said his firm has made additional investments in energy stocks and other stocks that will benefit during a period of higher inflation, supply shortages and shift toward more renewable sources of energy.

Third Point Partners' Fund lost 11.5% during the first quarter but the letter said the firm sidestepped more severe losses in April when its fund slipped 1% while the broader S&P 500 index dropped 8%.

Third Point exited some large equity positions and made a new investment in mining company Glencore as the company is set to benefit from the transition to renewable energy. He expects the company will be able to catch up to others mining companies with its new management team an improved ESG profile, and "very strong cash returns to shareholders, and government settlements."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Dutch Shell (A Shares) (RDS.A) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Before I look at our performance, I would like to thank Jessica Uhl, who is leaving Shell after 17 years. As the war continues in Ukraine, Shell is working hard to ensure the safety of our staff and contractors there and to support relief efforts.

  • Shell Will Sell Russia Fuel Stations as Part of Exit Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is in talks to sell its fuel stations in Russia as it withdraws from the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ Musk“We can confirm the ongoi

  • Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) With These New Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Murphy USA Inc. ( NYSE:MUSA ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant...

  • Dow Giants Chevron, Merck Lead Five Stocks Standing Tall In A Bad Market

    Dow giants Chevron and Merck are among stocks to watch, as well as other companies from leading groups that are faring well in a bad market.

  • Activist Investor Dan Loeb Increases Shell Stake, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC has increased its $750 million stake in the energy giant Shell Plc as the investor seeks to pressure the company to split up its businesses, Reuters reported.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’S&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak

  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.64

    The board of Mercury General Corporation ( NYSE:MCY ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.64 per share on...

  • Updates for the Country Club Plaza: New tenants, our Dillard’s vs. Target poll, more

    A sports apparel store, jewelry store and more are moving in. And here’s what you thought about who should move into the former Nordstrom space.

  • Ukraine Latest: U.S. to Give $150 Million More in Military Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced the latest installment of $150 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’S&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapGroup of Seven leaders plan to discuss potential new penaltie

  • PepsiCo's (NASDAQ:PEP) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    PepsiCo, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:PEP ) dividend will be increasing on the 30th of June to US$1.15, with investors receiving...

  • Goldman Launches $900 Million Junk Bond for Spanish Football

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. launched a 850 million euro ($896 million) high-yield bond to back CVC Capital Partners’ investment in Spain’s national football league, in the first deal of its kind for the sport in Europe. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea

  • Columnist Luis Enrique Ramírez Becomes 9th Mexican Journalist Killed This Year

    The culture journalist was found on the side of the road after having disappeared from his home in Culiacán

  • Junkyard Gem: 1967 Rambler Rebel 770 Sedan

    A 1967 Rambler Rebel 770 four-door sedan, made by American Motors Corporation, photographed in a self-service wrecking yard near Denver, Colorado.

  • MiMedx Group and Inozyme Stock See Action From Activist Investors

    Prescience Point Capital trimmed its stake in biotech MiMedx. Pivotal Partners switched to an activist stance in Inozyme Pharma.

  • Shopify president: ‘The future of retail is not just online’

    Shopify President Harley Finkelstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's Q1 earnings miss, its purchase of fulfillment center distributors like Deliverr, and the outlook of retail and digital sales.

  • Wells Fargo wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over commercial lending

    A federal judge on Friday dismissed class-action claims that Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, misled or defrauded shareholders about its commercial loans. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said shareholders failed to adequately allege that Wells Fargo unjustifiably inflated the quality of its loans, understated loss reserves or misstated its lending practices. Shareholders claimed to have lost billions of dollars in Wells Fargo stock as the San Francisco-based bank in 2020 gradually revealed the "previously unknown level of risk" in its commercial loans.

  • Elon Musk pitch deck for Twitter promises to nearly triple ad revenue, create $10 billion subscription business: report

    Elon Musk is telling potential investors in his deal for Twitter Inc. that he will seek to triple the company's ad revenue and create a $10 billion-a-year subscription business within six years, according to a Friday report.

  • Oil Posts Second Weekly Gain as European Union Nears Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed Friday at a six-week high on signs the market is tightening as members of the European Union moved closer toward banning Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up ‘the West’S&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapWest Texas Inter

  • Energy Transfer Gets 2022 Off to a Great Start

    Context is crucial when reviewing Energy Transfer's (NYSE: ET) first-quarter results. At first glance, it looked like the master limited partnership (MLP) took a significant step back from the prior-year period. Energy Transfer generated more than $5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in last-year's first quarter.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Sees Surging Over 80%

    The markets went into bloodbath mode on Thursday as all the main indexes tumbled by at least 3%, with the NASDAQ’s 5% drop the most acute. That represented the tech-heavy index’s biggest one-day dive since June 2020. The force of the plunge confirms what we all know by now - the market headwinds are piling up, one upon the other. At its base, the issue is simple: there are too many problems, coming in too fast, and both the impersonal markets and the individual investors are finding it difficult

  • Brookfield Sees Natural Gas as an Essential Fuel for the Future

    The global infrastructure company highlighted the cleaner-burning fossil fuel in its recent letter to investors.