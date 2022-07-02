A third police officer has died as a result of shooting in Eastern Kentucky

A third police officer who was involved in a shooting in Floyd County Thursday night has died.

Prestonsburg police said Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins died Friday.

The city announced his death in a Facebook post late Friday night, saying, “You have dedicated your short time on this earth to the service of the citizens of Prestonsburg and the Commonwealth as an EMT, Fire Fighter, and Police Officer. You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier.

The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life - saving another. We will shine your light to Paisley and the world so long as we breathe.

Rest yourself, we have the watch.”

Two other law enforcement officers, Captain Ralph Frasure and Deputy William Petry, were also killed in the shooting, along with a police dog.

Several others were injured, including an emergency management director.

Police have said Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, opened fire without warning on officers who arrived at his home to serve an emergency protective order.

Storz is being held in the Pike County Detention Center on charges including murder, attempted murder and assault on a service animal.

