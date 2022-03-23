Third pot shop break-in suspect to appear in court

Mar. 23—ROWLEY — A third Lawrence man who police say broke into two Rowley retail marijuana shops last month will be in Newburyport District Court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Rosnel Polano-Olivio, 23, was one of four people arrested on Feb. 11 after they and two others used a hammer to break into Fine Fettle and Cape Ann Cannabis, both on Route 1, within minutes of each other starting about 11:35 p.m. on Feb. 10, according to court records.

Two others, 19-year-old Jose Tapis-Vasquez and Gauris Encarnacion, 22, were arraigned on several charges, including two counts of breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and having burglarious tools. They are both being held on $1,500 cash bail.

Polano-Olivio was arraigned Monday in the Newburyport courthouse and expected back Tuesday for the bail hearing.

But due to a miscommunication, Polano-Olivio was not transported from the Middleton Jail where he is being held, a clerk magistrate told Judge Allen Swan. The hearing was then moved to Friday upon the request of Polano-Olivio's attorney, John Bjorlie.

After grabbing batteries, cartridges and a cash box, the six suspects took off in a white car that may have been stolen.

The car was spotted hours later in New Hampshire by state police and after crossing the border into Massachusetts on Interstate 495 in Salisbury, state police began chasing the vehicle. The pursuit ended in Haverhill near River Road when the car lost a tire.

Two of the six people in the car managed to escape but Polanco-Olivio, Tapis-Vasquez and Encarnacion, and one other person were caught.

Tapis-Vasquez and Polanco-Olivio were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries sustained in the car crash. A juvenile also caught at the scene was summonsed to court, according to Rowley police Sgt. Charles Hazen's report.

The same people broke into a Berwick, Maine, retail marijuana after hitting the two Rowley shops, according to police in that town.

After a Berwick police officer noticed the front door to Kind Farms Reserve was smashed in and an alarm sounding, he began pursuing the car toward South Berwick. The chase was picked up by two additional patrol cars from the South Berwick Police Department and continued through nearby Eliot and Kittery, both in Maine.

Kittery police set up stop sticks across Route 236 just in time for the car to run over them, puncturing two tires. But the hatchback continued onto Interstate 95 south into New Hampshire, prompting Maine police to stop their pursuit.

The car was eventually spotted in Haverhill by Massachusetts state police. The four suspects were found a short time later in woods off the three-lane highway.

Tapis-Vasquez is expected to return to court Wednesday while Encarnacion is due back April 27.

