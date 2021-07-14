As Third Precinct burned, Mpls. police destroyed case files

Andy Mannix, Star Tribune
·6 min read

As an unruly crowd sieged Minneapolis' Third Precinct headquarters last summer, officers on the other side of the city destroyed a cache of documents, including non-active case files, search warrants and records of confidential informants.

In a private police report, Minneapolis Officer Logan Johansson disclosed that he and other investigators in the Second Precinct in northeast decided to destroy the documents shortly after May 28 "in direct response to the abandonment of the 3rd police precinct in Minneapolis by city leadership." If the second precinct fell, this sensitive information could wind up in the wrong hands, Johansson wrote. "The data contained in these files could put the lives of CIs or various other cooperating defendants at risk."

The decision to destroy the files is now at the center of a legal battle playing out in Hennepin County courts.

Public defender Elizabeth Karp says the officers acted without oversight and against policy when they destroyed critical evidence in the charges against her client, 36-year-old Walter Power. Power is charged with a felony for allegedly selling drugs. Police collected evidence against him based on search warrants that were destroyed by the officers, and through cellphone data that has since been lost, according to Karp's motions asking a judge to throw out the case.

Karp, who declined to comment beyond court documents, has also asked Judge Todd Fellman to issue an order prohibiting police from "destroying or misplacing any more evidence related to this case."

"There is nothing to suggest the unrest that Minneapolis is experiencing will end any time soon," Karp contested in court documents. "As such, this court must ensure the integrity of the judicial system remains intact and that all evidence used to build a criminal case against Mr. Power is preserved and disclosed to him."

Asked for comment Wednesday, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said the department is investigating.

"We are conducting an internal investigation to understand what happened at the 2nd Precinct, how the decisions were made and whether there were broader issues with documents, records or files stored in our facilities during the riots," said Elder. "Any disciplinary decisions would be made through the normal process after an investigation."

Fellman has set a hearing on the motions for July 27.

Missing evidence

The rioters never came for the Second Precinct that week. In the days following Floyd's killing, most of the violent unrest concentrated on the Third Precinct — across the Mississippi River and more than five miles south of the Second Precinct — and the Lake Street area and Fifth Precinct.

Some who breached the Third Precinct did steal items from the building. Police arrested Branden Michael Wolfe on June 3, 2020 wearing a police vest, duty belt and carrying a tactical baton. Wolfe was later convicted of helping set the building on fire and sentenced to more than three years in federal prison and to help pay $12 million in restitution.

A month earlier, on April 28, Minneapolis police executed an nighttime, no-knock search warrant of Power's rented duplex unit on California Street NE. They found almost 3,000 oxycodone doses, along with MDMA and marijuana, according to a criminal complaint. Power was charged with first-degree drug sale on May 4.

In order to get a judge to sign off on the search of Power's home, the officers had cited evidence they'd already gathered through separate warrants to search other residences, cellphones and to collect GPS data. For the GPS data, the officers issued a warrant to Sprint, which sent updates on Power's longitude and latitude to the investigators.

In March, in a confidential document that has since been published as an exhibit in the Power case, Johannson informed the courts the warrants were among the documents the officers destroyed.

Two months later, when Hennepin County prosecutors asked for the GPS data, Johannson reported these records were also gone. The unit he worked for at the time has since been disbanded to "augment an ever-dwindling number of patrol officers." An unidentified investigator who authorized them to destroy the files and had access to the GPS data is no longer with the department and has since left the state, wrote Johannson. "I no longer have access to [the data]." He included a list of longitude and latitude points in his report, but he acknowledged this was only what he could find in his e-mail, and it did "not necessarily represent the complete amount of data received initially from Sprint."

In court motions, Karp said the courts have a duty to preserve warrants used to gather evidence against Power. Since "much, if not all the facts relied upon" to search Power's home were destroyed, he can't know how the warrants were obtained or if the underlying searches were lawfully conducted, argued Karp. As a result, Power can't defend himself against his Fourth Amendment right to remain free from illegal search and seizure, she said.

"The main check on a violation of the Fourth Amendment is a defendant's right to challenge an unlawful search," wrote Karp. "Such a guarantee means nothing if the state is simply allowed to destroy the evidence used to break through the very safeguards this nation was founded upon."

Karp also asked the courts to identify a criminal informant who helped lead police to Power.

Prosecutors are preparing to argue against Karp's motions in writing and in front of the judge later this month, said Lacey Severins, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

"While some information that the defendant has requested may no longer be available, there are factual and legal matters in dispute over whether such evidence is material to the issues in this prosecution, and whether any actions taken by the police were done deliberately to adversely affect this defendant," said Severins in a statement. "Our position is that they are not and we will, as always, make our complete argument in court."

Acting in bad faith?

Whether the judge agrees with Karp or the prosecution will likely depend on if the evidence destroyed could help prove Power's innocence and whether police acted in bad faith, said Christopher Slobogin, director of Vanderbilt Law School's Criminal Justice Program.

Slobogin said the evidence may be relevant to Power's innocence because it goes to whether police violated his constitutional rights to be free from an illegal search. As far as good or bad faith, it depends on whether the judge believes Johansson's explanation, he said.

Karp argues police acted in bad faith because they destroyed the files with no order to do so from their superiors.

Slobogin said, if he were the judge, he'd want to know why police couldn't remove the files from the precinct instead of destroying them.

"This is a very unusual situation, where the records are destroyed out of fear that outside parties could get access to them," said Slobogin.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rights advocates blast Mayorkas for saying U.S. will turn away fleeing Haitians, Cubans

    “The time is never right to attempt migration by sea,” Mayorkas said. “Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the U.S.”

  • 127 of the Best Dog Names That Start With B

    If you’re on the hunt for a brilliant name for your new best friend, this list of dog names that start with B is sure to inspire your search.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.

  • Appeals court overturns ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s sentence in murder-for-hire case

    A federal appeals court has thrown out a 22-year prison sentence for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic in his 2019 murder-for-hire conviction in an alleged plot to kill rival big cat activist, Carole Baskin. The ruling doesn’t mean that the “Tiger King,” whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, will become a free man, however. The 10th District Court in Denver upheld his conviction, but sent the case back to federal court in Oklahoma for re-sentencing.

  • NYPD hunting for suspect seen on video hurling cinder block at man's head

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.