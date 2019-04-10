Third premature baby dies at Glasgow hospital after contracting infection

Another premature baby has died after infection in maternity hospital - www.alamy.com

A third premature baby has died at a hospital in Glasgow after a rare infection was found at a neonatal unit.

An incident team was set up earlier this year to investigate three cases of the Staphylococcus aureus blood stream infection at the Prince Royal Maternity Hospital, following the deaths of two premature babies.

The third baby has not been identified, although the health board confirmed that the “staph” infection was a contributing factor in the death.

Experts admitted in February, following the deaths of two premature babies, with a third baby said to be in “stable” condition, that the source of the infection may never be found.

The deaths were revealed days after a separate infection, linked to pigeon droppings, was named as a contributory factor in the deaths of two patients, including a schoolboy, at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

There have now been seven deaths in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area since January after patients picked up hospital-acquired infections.

A separate infection was found at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Credit: PA More

A spokesman for the health board said: "As previously reported, we have been rigorously managing a number of cases of a rare Staphylococcus aureus blood stream infection in extremely premature babies in the neonatal unit of the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital.

"Three babies, who were extremely poorly due to their very early birth, sadly died and infection was one of a number of contributing causes in their deaths.

"Since early March, no further patients have tested positive for the Staphylococcus aureus infection.

"A programme of staff and family screening was carried out, as has been previously reported. This was one of a number of steps taken to respond to this strain of Staphyloccocus aureus.

"As this was an extremely rare strain which is highly resistant to the two antibiotics normally prescribed for S. Aureus, and the skin cleaning agent routinely used in hospitals across the UK, we put in place a number of further infection control measures, including the prescribing of different antibiotics and the introduction of a new skin cleaning agent.”

The Health Minister Jean Freeman was urged to reassure the public that everything possible was being done Credit: Corbis More

The blood stream infection can be passed through skin to skin contact. The bacteria is commonly found on human skin and in the upper respiratory tract, without causing any problems.