Third-prize Powerball winning ticket sold in Rochester. Here's where

Four third-prize-winning tickets from Monday's Powerball lottery drawing were purchased in New York, one of which was purchased in Monroe County.

According to New York State Lottery officials, a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Roc Petro on Buffalo Road near the Chili-Ogden border. Three other tickets - each worth $50,000 - were sold in Cooperstown, Newburgh and Yonkers.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated jackpot of $435 million. If someone matches all six balls in Wednesday night's drawing, the winner would take home the grand prize, which currently has a cash option of $204.8 million.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. Drawings can be viewed live at powerball.com/watch-drawing.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Powerball winning ticket sold in Rochester NY