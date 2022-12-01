Third relative convicted in family-on-family massacre in Ohio that killed eight

Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·1 min read

An Ohio man was convicted of plotting with his family to murder eight members of another family in cold blood in 2016.

George Wagner IV, 31, was found guilty Wednesday on all 22 counts he faced in the execution-style killings of the Rhoden family in Pike County.

Wagner’s mother, Angela, and older brother, Jake, pleaded guilty to the crimes last year. They admitted to killing the eight Rhoden family members over a custody dispute involving Jake’s child.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, his ex-wife Dana Rhoden, 37, their three children Clarence, 20, Hanna, 19, and Christopher Jr., 16, Christopher Sr.’s brother Kenneth, 44, Clarence’s fiancée Hannah Gilley, 20, and 38-year-old cousin Gary Rhoden were killed in the attack.

Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden shared a child. According to police, the Wagners planned to kill everyone who could jeopardize their custody of the kid.

At trial, George Wagner IV claimed he had no knowledge of the plot and would’ve stopped it if he did. However, Jake and Angela Wagner testified against him. They said that George IV knew all about the plan, which was executed to devastating success on April 21 in Piketon, about 80 miles east of Cincinnati.

While George IV didn’t pull the trigger, he was convicted on eight counts of aggravated murder and 14 related lesser counts.

George “Billy” Wagner III, the father of George IV and Jake, was the fourth and final member of the Wagner family charged in the killings. He pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

No Wagners will face the death penalty, a condition of Angela’s and Jake’s plea deals.

With News Wire Services

Recommended Stories

  • Jury convicts man in killings of 8 from another Ohio family

    Jurors convicted a man Wednesday in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family after weighing his denials and other testimony against the word of witnesses including his brother and mother, who previously pleaded guilty for their roles. George Wagner IV, 31, was found guilty of all 22 counts he faced in southern Ohio’s Pike County, including eight counts of aggravated murder in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Members of the Rhoden family, who filled the courtroom in Waverly, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Cincinnati, hugged each other and wiped away tears moments after Wagner was led away in handcuffs.

  • 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home, officials say

    Five people were found dead Wednesday in a Buffalo Grove home, officials of the suburban village said. Police had been dispatched to a single-family residence at 11:12 a.m. to conduct a well-being check on a woman and forced their way inside after being unable to make contact. Officers found five bodies inside the home, a news release shared to Buffalo Grove’s Facebook page said. Early police ...

  • More details released on deaths of Ojai Valley couple

    Sheriff's officials provided more details about circumstances involving an Ojai Valley couple found dead late Tuesday afternoon.

  • 'My daughter went from missing to dead': Family of Phoenix teen found dead in 2020 seeks public's help

    The reward for information in a teen girl's death was increased more than two years after officers found her body in the median of I-10 in Buckeye.

  • Judge allows Montana's wolf hunting and trapping season to proceed

    Judge allows Montana's wolf hunting and trapping season to proceed

  • Judge prepares to rule on Montana wolf hunting lawsuit

    Environmental groups and the state of Montana made their case Monday in a legal fight over whether to allow new rules on wolf hunting to move forward.

  • Bidens Attend National Christmas Tree Lighting in DC

    US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden hosted the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington’s President’s Park on Wednesday night, November 30.Footage released by the White House shows the Bidens count down to the tree’s lighting with ceremony attendees.“For 100 years, Americans have gathered at the White House to celebrate the holiday season with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree,” the president said in an addresss after the tree had been lit. “Through seasons [of] struggle and strife, progress and prosperity, for a century and counting, we’ve come together in a spirit of unity and joy, hope and light — and so we do today, with an eternal spirit of our nation as well.” Credit: The White House via Storyful

  • Buckeye Police and family of Anaiah Walker ask public for help solving case

    Buckeye Police and family of 16-year-old Anaiah Walker ask for public's help solving homicide case.

  • Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Wednesday a wireless device developed by his brain chip company Neuralink is expected to begin human clinical trials in six months, and one of its first targeted applications is restoring vision. The company is developing brain chip interfaces that it says could enable disabled patients to move and communicate again. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin, Texas, Neuralink has in recent years been conducting tests on animals as it seeks U.S. regulatory approval to begin clinical trials in people.

  • Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

    A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental groups that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park this season could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts. “We are devastated that the court has allowed countless more wolves — including Yellowstone wolves — to be killed under the unscientific laws and regulations we are challenging,” Lizzy Pennock, the Montana-based carnivore coexistence advocate for WildEarth Guardians said in a statement.

  • 15 Celebrities Shared The Racism They Encountered In Their Everyday Lives, And My Heart Hurts

    Lucy Liu recalled encountering racism in a store when she was just 9 years old. "I was with my mother, and she was asking somebody who worked there a question. And he was very condescending and rude to my mother because she had a very strong accent. And I remember being really angry — and as a child, you don’t ever speak up — thinking, 'My mother knows how to speak two languages, and you only know how to speak one.'"View Entire Post ›

  • Verdict in Trump Trial Could Come Down to Three Little Words

    NEW YORK — Despite all the talk of fancy apartments, free Mercedes-Benzes and cash flowing at Christmastime, the criminal tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s family business could come down to three mundane words: “in behalf of.” The company stands accused of doling out those off-the-books perks to several executives, who failed to pay taxes on them. The scheme’s architect — the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg — pleaded guilty and testified at trial. The

  • Idaho murders: Law enforcement should not dismiss 'incel' angle, experts say

    Authorities have not identified a suspect in the murders of four college students, but some experts say detectives shouldn't discount the killer potentially being an "incel."

  • Armed veteran helps Georgia police stop fleeing suspect: ‘Don’t make me kill you, because I will’

    A quick-thinking military veteran at a Georgia food bank grabbed his gun and helped police stop a man who was fleeing officers through the parking lot.

  • Idaho police say first crime lab results received after student murders

    Authorities investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have started receiving results from forensic testing, a state police spokesperson said.

  • Lawyer tries to shoot ex-girlfriend but is tackled by bar patrons, Texas video shows

    Leading up to the attack, he began sending her threatening texts, police said.

  • Customer faces murder charge after shooting shoplifter who fought Dallas store employees

    The customer walked into the store, saw the fight, and shot the man who had been accused of stealing, police said.

  • Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

    A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the state courtroom in Stamford in handcuffs by judicial marshals. Judge John Blawie, who sealed Palmer's case file earlier this year over objections by the The Associated Press, ordered that the file remain sealed Tuesday, keeping the specifics of the charges included in an arrest warrant shielded from public view.

  • Mom of Club Q Massacre Suspect Now Facing Charges Too

    HandoutThe mother of the suspect accused of fatally gunning down five people and wounding 18 at a Colorado Springs gay bar was herself arrested in the hours after the deadly shooting, according to a summons obtained by The Daily Beast.Laura Lea Voepel, 45, is facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest over a meltdown she allegedly had when police showed up at her home around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. Roughly three-and-a-half hours earlier, authorities say 22-year-old An

  • Idaho college murders: Slain student's father says she had stalker

    Murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves told her dad and friends she had a stalker — but authorities have been unable to verify the reports.