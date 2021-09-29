Third report of gunfire in under investigation

Sep. 28—SALEM — Police are investigating another instance of gunfire in the same section of the Point neighborhood, the third such report in a week.

Officers went to the area of 135 Lafayette and Salem streets at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening after reports of gunshots in the area, Lt. John Burke said.

Multiple shots had been fired, hitting buildings and vehicles, Burke, the department's spokesman said. Patrol officers responding to the area but did not find a suspect or a victim.

Last Wednesday police were called to the same area for multiple gunshots; in that incident two vehicles were damaged.

Police had also received a report of gunshots fired in the same area earlier last week.

No victims have been identified. But police do not believe the shootings are random. They said the shooter does not appear to be targeting the general public.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division has collected ballistics evidence and witness statements. The motor vehicle was towed to the station where CID officers are searching for further evidence.

The department sought to reassure residents that the incidents are "our highest priority."

"This department is committed to using all available resources to identify, apprehend and prosecute those responsible for these criminal acts," the department said in a release.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

