Third Republican debate was a dull stinker. Maybe a dragon would have helped?

For the Republican candidates not named Donald Trump to have any success in Wednesday night’s third GOP presidential primary debate, a number of important things needed to happen.

Sadly, none of those things happened and Americans were left watching four children (Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Chris Christie) and one adult (Nikki Haley) holler and flail about in a manner entirely suitable for people who will never, ever, ever be president.

The guy beating them all – by a lot – is Donald Trump. You might know him from the Jan. 6 insurrection he helped foment and the 91 state and federal charges he now faces. While the debate was in Miami, Trump was nearby at a rally, being loud, saying ridiculous things that aren’t in any way true and generally making anyone with brains enough to rattle look towards the Republican debate stage and ask: “How the hell are you dummies losing to this guy?”

GOP candidates struggle to beat Trump. Here's some liberal advice that could help.

Again, things needed to happen to help the non-Trump Republicans, to give viewers more than just insipid yelling, smarmy comments and right-wing pablum. Things needed to happen to make it worth your time to watch the GOP debate.

Here are those things that didn't happen.

Nov 8, 2023; Miami, FL, USA; Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the Republican National Committee presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.. Mandatory Credit: Jonah Hinebaugh-USA TODAY

Dragons didn't show up to help things along

For starters, Republicans desperately needed the mythical Norse dragon Fafnir to be reborn, descend on Trump's rally and carry the former president back to his lair in Europe, never to be heard from again. That did not happen, rendering everything the Republicans said during the debate meaningless because none of them are going to beat Trump in the primary. It was pretty much dragon-or-bust.

Supreme Court didn't bring back Roe v. Wade

Following Tuesday night’s disastrous (for Republicans) elections, it was clear the candidates on the debate stage needed the U.S. Supreme Court to announce it was de-overturning Roe v. Wade, returning to the GOP its one true power. That did not occur, much to the chagrin of all conservatives gathered in Miami.

Still with the abortion talk? MAGA is a losing cause, but tonight's Republican debate will embrace it. Why?

Vivek Ramaswamy didn't go away

Vivek Ramaswamy needed to disappear via a portal to a different dimension, one in which he, Elon Musk and podcast host Joe Rogan harness their wholly unmerited righteous indignation into a form of mansplaining-driven clean energy. Instead, he remained on stage and was nearly atomized, deservedly, by Nikki Haley’s eyes after he insulted her family.

Is Vivek the real MAGA GOP candidate? Do you realize that Vivek Ramaswamy could be the MAGA candidate for Trump lovers?

The apocalypse didn't happen

The Rapture needed to happen. Few things would have solved the Republican Party’s problems and attracted viewers more effectively than a quick and unexpected end times. Fortunately, there’s another GOP primary debate coming in December. Fingers crossed!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and business person Vivek Ramaswamy during a break in the Republican National Committee presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Ron DeSantis didn't stop talking

A kind fairy needed to cast a spell causing Ron DeSantis’ lips to spontaneously seal shut, limiting his ability to be awkward and annoying and giving his failing a campaign a shot at recovering. Apparently all available fairies were at Trump’s rally, casting spells to make sure his fanatical supporters’ brains didn't start working.

They didn't just burn their campaign money to make better use of it

The candidates at the debate needed to agree to take all the cash they’re receiving from wealthy donors and smaller individual contributors, stack it into a towering pile and set in on fire so viewers could pretend they were sitting around a crackling fireplace while watching five people accomplish nothing. It would have been a sort-of early yule log, and a decidedly better use of all that money. That didn’t happen, and so the money will continue to be spent on losing to a guy whose only recent cogent thought is that these five candidates are a bunch of losers.

Maybe next time!

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on X, formerly Twitter, @RexHuppke and Facebook facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP debate: Even Haley, DeSantis couldn't make things interesting