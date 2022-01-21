Third round of indictments levied against former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued four indictments consisting of 27 new charges against suspended attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh.

These new indictments charge Murdaugh with 21 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and six counts of computer crimes.

Altogether, Murdaugh's charges from the State Grand Jury indictments in January are tied to alleged schemes to defraud victims totaling $2,657,016.12. When combined with the State Grand Jury indictments from November and December 2021, the alleged total is $8,875,944.45.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Previously reported: Judge denies reduction, reconsideration of Alex Murdaugh's $7 million bond

ABC 20/20 special: 'A long road ahead' in the complicated Murdaugh crime saga

Previous Indictments

Murdaugh is accused of stealing money from his former law client, other attorneys, his former law firm and even the family of his late housekeeper.

On Dec. 9, 2021, the State Grand Jury issued seven indictments consisting of 21 charges against Murdaugh. These indictments charged Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of computer crimes, four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery.

On Nov. 19, 2021, the State Grand Jury issued five indictments, totaling 27 counts against Murdaugh. These indictments charged Murdaugh with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes and one count of forgery.

In December, Murdaugh was charged with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24. When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total was $6,218,923.33.

Murdaugh, 53, was suspended from the practice of law by order of the state Supreme Court on Sept. 8, 2021.

Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to an alleged scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh: More criminal charges levied against former SC lawyer