Third sentence handed down in deadly Scranton overdose from 2020

Feb. 28—A 29-year-old Scranton man who left a friend to fatally overdose in a downtown hotel in 2020 learned Tuesday he will spend more than a year on house arrest.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse sentenced Justin Correll to time served in jail plus 16 months of house arrest for involuntary manslaughter and drug charges stemming from the June 28, 2020, death of Jordan Michael Goodman, 30. Should he violate his house arrest, he could serve up to seven years in prison, the judge said.

In a virtual hearing Tuesday, Correll apologized to Goodman's family for his lack of action that day, which he noted was selfish.

"I know I don't deserve your forgiveness and I don't expect it, I just hope that one day life will get easier for you guys," Correll said. "I pray for you every day and I am truly sorry."

City police charged Correll and two others — Dawn Peterson and Shantae Ross — roughly four months after the discovery of Goodman's body inside a room at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center. He was dead for three days.

Police said Ross, 32, sold the heroin/fentanyl mix that caused Goodman's fatal overdose. Peterson, 37, purchased the drugs and supplied it to Goodman and Correll.

As Goodman overdosed, Peterson and Correll attempted to revive him but they did not call 911. They left Goodman in the room, where he died.

Peterson was sentenced in June to 33 to 66 months in prison for her guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter and related counts. Ross was sentenced in May to 5 1/2 to 11 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death.

As in previous hearings, Goodman's family spoke during Tuesday's proceeding of his inherent goodness inherent and the hole punctured in their lives by his death.

Jasmine Goodman, the victim's sister, recounted how her two young nephews chat excitedly about Pokémon cards. Her brother would have loved to share his knowledge with them.

"It sounds like a silly thing but it's a small thing that's been taken away from my family," she said.

Barresse also ordered Correll to complete 150 hours of community service and told him to share with others how addiction impacted his life.

Correll has been sober approximately 28 months, his attorney, Daniel Lipson said.

