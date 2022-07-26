Third set of human remains found in Lake Mead

National Park Service (NPS) rangers found a third set of human remains Monday afternoon in Lake Mead as the nation’s largest reservoir continues to dry up amid a years-long extreme drought.

NPS said in a release that rangers had discovered the remains at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area after receiving a witness report around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Rangers have set up a perimeter around the site, and the Clark County Medical Examiner was called to determine the cause of death.

A 20-year megadrought has dried up Lake Mead, which straddles Arizona and Nevada, plummeting its water levels to historic lows.

New NASA satellite photos show the lake has shrunk to just 27 percent capacity, the lowest level since April 1937, when the reservoir was being filled.

Lake Mead, which is fed by the Colorado River, helps supply water to 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and parts of Mexico. The drought drying up the Colorado River has been fueled by climate change and mismanagement of water resources.

The dwindling lake has revealed some strange findings, including a World War II-era boat.

In May, NPS reported they found two sets of human remains inside Lake Mead, including a barrel containing the remains of a person who police believe was killed in the ’70s or ’80s.

