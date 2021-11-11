Third slaying suspect is returned to Cherokee County to face charges

The third suspect in a 2020 murder investigation that began with the discovery of two bodies thrown from a bridge in Georgia has been brought to Cherokee County — where investigators believe the two women were killed — to face a capital murder charge.

Half-sisters Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell were shot in May 2020 and found dumped off a bridge in Rome, Georgia. The investigation into their deaths led authorities across the state line to Cherokee County, where they say the two women were taken and shot to death, then driven back to Georgia.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Devon Lashawn Watts, 37, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 24, both of Rome, were booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Oct. 8, while a third suspect, Desmond Brown, 29, fought extradition.

Brown was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center Tuesday. All three men are charged with capital murder.

Investigators have said it was Brown's missing wallet that led to the slayings.

They are accused of taking Richardson, 18, and Campbell, 30, to Cherokee County, where they stopped and questioned them about a wallet, which Brown allegedly suspected they had stolen during a party earlier.

According to a story in The Rome News Tribune, Campbell put up a fight and was shot, then the younger sister was shot.

According to the news story, Brown later learned that his mother had found his wallet behind a television.

