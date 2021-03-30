Third SNP government minister guilty of coronavirus election rules breach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Swinney arrives at the Vaccine Clinic holding his blue envelope&#xa0; - ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP
John Swinney arrives at the Vaccine Clinic holding his blue envelope - ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP

A third SNP minister has broken coronavirus election rules less than a week into the Holyrood campaign.

Nicola Sturgeon said that her deputy, John Swinney, and parliamentary business manager Graeme Dey were “pretty mortified” after they posted evidence of themselves breaching limits on outdoor gatherings on social media.

However, it then emerged that Jamie Hepburn, the business minister, had committed the same blunder, after he posted a picture of himself and at least five other party activists out on the campaign trail on Saturday afternoon.

Candidates have been told a maximum of four people from two households are able to meet up for leafleting.

Asked about the breaches by Mr Swinney and Mr Dey on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said: "The ministers, Graeme and John, who made a mistake around the size of gatherings when they were leafleting, were in the wrong.

"Both of them have apologised. If, as many of you do, you know either of them and how seriously they take their responsibilities - they are both pretty mortified at having done that.

"None of us, unfortunately, are perfect and none of us are infallible.”

The First Minister referenced her own “mishap” in December when she took off her mask to speak to three elderly women at a funeral wake.

Mr Hepburn later deleted his social media post, although it was obtained by The Courier newspaper.

Alongside a picture of him breaking the rules, Mr Hepburn wrote: “Your socially distanced, masked and ready to go Cumbernauld and Kilsyth SNP campaign team out in Smithstone and Croy today.”

An SNP spokesman said: “Activists arrived having travelled separately for click-and-collect of campaign leaflets. A socially-distanced picture was taken before everyone went their separate ways to deliver them on their own.

“However, there were too many people in the picture, which sent out the wrong message, so Jamie deleted the tweet.”

Candidates, as well as their agents, are allowed to travel to the constituency or region in which their standing if the activity cannot be done from home, and party leaders are allowed to travel with “the minimal number necessary of supporting staff”.

Mr Dey set out the coronavirus election rules to the Scottish Parliament on March 2, including the provisions on restrictions on group size.

Car-sharing and street stalls are prohibited, while doorstep campaigning is due to take place from April 6 onwards, depending on the prevalence of the virus.

Recommended Stories

  • In Goldman securities case, U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over investor class actions

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday struggled in a case involving Goldman Sachs Group Inc over how judges should determine when shareholders can collectively sue publicly traded companies for fraudulent statements that keep their stock prices artificially high. The justices heard arguments in Goldman's appeal of a lower court ruling that permitted a class action suit by shareholders accusing the bank and three former executives of concealing conflicts of interest when creating risky subprime securities before the 2008 financial crisis in violation of a federal investor-protection law. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and other pensions that purchased Goldman shares between February 2007 and June 2010 sued the company, accusing it of violating an anti-fraud provision of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and a related SEC regulation.

  • Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim - judge

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's bid to dismiss one of three lawsuits accusing him of lifting his 2014 smash "Thinking Out Loud" from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic "Let's Get It On." U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan said Structured Asset Sales LLC, which owns one-third of "Let's Get It On" co-writer Ed Townsend's estate, can sue Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and other defendants over its April 2020 copyright registration for a studio recording of the song. That registration "allows the court to reasonably infer that plaintiff has ownership of the 2020 copyright" and can pursue a copyright lawsuit, Abrams wrote.

  • Nicola Sturgeon attacks politicians who put 'self-interest' first as Alex Salmond war escalates

    Nicola Sturgeon has made a thinly-veiled attack on Alex Salmond by criticising those who “treat politics like a game” and put “self-interest” above the country’s interests. The First Minister did not mention her mentor or his new Alba Party by name, but she appeared to have another dig at him after claiming at the weekend he was driven by ego and unfit for public office. In a speech to the SNP's campaign conference, she said that since the pandemic started "I definitely have much less patience for those who treat politics like a game - and for indulging anyone who puts self interest ahead of the country’s best interests." Attempting to distinguish her personality and values from those of her predecessor, she said that "politics is about improving people’s lives or it is about nothing at all." But Ms Sturgeon then insisted that Scotland needs another separation referendum to recover from the Covid pandemic and vehemently denied this was a "distraction." She said an SNP vote in May's Holyrood election was a vote for her to continue leading the country through the pandemic, but also "a vote for your right - when the crisis is over - to choose independence."

  • Supreme Court takes up dispute over Kentucky abortion law

    The law, which has been blocked by the courts, would ban a surgical procedure commonly used after the 15th week of pregnancy.

  • Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Kentucky's attorney general, who wants to be allowed to defend a restriction on abortion rights that lower courts had struck down. The underlying issue in the case, to be heard in the fall, is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. Following a lawsuit by abortion providers, a trial court permanently blocked the law, finding it would have made it impossible to perform the abortion procedure known as dilation and extraction.

  • Ban on online junk food ads will see equivalent of 62m fewer doughnuts  eaten each year, say campaigners

    A total ban on online adverts for junk food would see children eat the equivalent of 62 million fewer doughnuts a year, researchers have said. Food campaigners are urging the Government to introduce the ban after studies by the NHS found one in three children leave school overweight. Approximately two thirds of adults in England are also overweight or living with obesity. Analysis by the Obesity Health Alliance (OHA) suggests ending the adverts could prevent the UK’s children from eating the equivalent of 150m chocolate biscuits - or 41m cheeseburgers. This is enough to fill 88 skips a year, the organisation said. Just one minute of unhealthy food advertising can lead to children eating an additional 14.2 calories, previous research has suggested. This could easily lead to excess weight in children as it can take as little as 46 additional calories every day to put on weight, the OHA warned. Caroline Cerny, a spokeswoman from the OHA, said: "Whether they are scrolling social media, following their favourite influencers or simply researching their homework, children can't escape the endless and creative adverts and endorsements for junk food. "If the Government is at all serious about addressing obesity, it must take unhealthy food out of the spotlight and introduce regulation so only healthier food adverts can be shown. "Failing to tackle online advertising will hugely undermine other measures to protect children from marketing." The findings from the OHA comes after the Government announced in November an upcoming ban on high fat, sugar and salt foods (HFSS) being shown on TV and online before 9pm. Downing Street is also considering going further with a complete restriction on HFSS adverts online due to concern about the number of the ads children see and the impact this has on what they eat. John Maingay, director of policy at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Sadly, children who live with obesity are more likely to become adults with obesity, increasing their risk of a heart attack or stroke. "This striking analysis shows children's health stands to substantially benefit from a restriction on online junk food advertising. The Government must fully embrace this measure to give children the healthiest start in life."

  • NY court rules Trump must face "Apprentice" contestant defamation suit

    The New York State Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit against former President Trump could proceed.Why it matters: The case could be the first time Trump will have to answer questions in court under oath since he took office in 2017, the New York Times reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Zervos filed the defamation lawsuit in 2017, saying that Trump lied when he denied ever groping or kissing her without her consent in 2007, with the former president specifically tweeting that Zervos' accusations were "made up events THAT NEVER HAPPENED."Trump's lawyers at the time tried stopping the lawsuit, arguing that he was protected from legal action because he was a sitting president, per the Times. Two courts ruled against Trump prior to his attorneys appealing the case to New York's highest court. Trump stopped being president before the court heard the case, so the court said that the issues his lawyers presented were no longer relevant and the case could move forward.The big picture: Trump is currently facing two criminal investigations.One in Georgia, where he is currently under investigation for attempting to make local officials overturn the 2020 elections results.Another one in New York, where Trump is being accused of manipulating "the value of its properties to obtain loans and tax benefits," the Times writes. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump loyalist Gaetz under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct

    The New York Times reports that Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the Justice Department over claims he “had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him.” The Congressman has confirmed he’s under investigation and denies the allegations. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the breaking news with reporter Michael Schmidt, who broke the story.

  • Why Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh led to 12 deaths

    Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh turned deadly last week as violent protests erupted on his arrival.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

    Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has suggested weather conditions, including high winds, and human error could have played a role in the grounding on March 23. The investigation will include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes, Rabie advisor Captain Sayed Sheasha told Reuters.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Dumb’ Anti-Vaxxers Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Greene

    via YouTubeJimmy Kimmel really summed up the current state of the Republican Party on Tuesday when he set up his next monologue topic as “kind of unbelievable but also par for the course.”“We now have controversies where we never had them before,” the late-night host said, referring to current right-wing freakout over the so-called “vaccine passports” that the Biden administration is currently developing in conjunction with various private entities. “If you have a vaccine passport,” Kimmel explained, you will be able to do things like travel or go to concerts and sporting events. “But unfortunately many Republicans aren’t on board with that.”And he began with Ron DeSantis, “the terrible governor of Florida,” who declared his opposition to the idea of requiring vaccinations to enter crowded spaces. “Which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” Kimmel shot back.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’“But Ron DeSantis isn't the only dope who opposes the passport,” he continued. “None other than Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, believes there are biblical implications!”From there, Kimmel played the truly unhinged clip of Rep. Greene calling the vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast.”“Poor Joe Biden,” Kimmel joked. “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” As for Greene’s confident assertion that the plan amounts to “fascism or communism,” the host informed her that “fascism and communism are literally opposite things.”“It’s why Germany and the Soviet Union fought in World War II,” he added. “But they both have ‘ism’ in ’em so you know they’re bad things. Fascism, communism… astigmatism, all bad things!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Biden's dog Major bites again at White House

    Major had been sent to Delaware for training after biting a White House employee earlier this month.